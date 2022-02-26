It’s not every day when a Lyon County farmer can share her story with an international audience.
Jacquelyne Leffler of Americus had that moment Wednesday. She joined farmers from Canada and England in a video conference promoting one company’s digital technology for agriculture.
“I found myself wanting something that I could put all my information into, and literally put it in the palm of my hand,” Leffler said from her kitchen.
She explained that her father and grandfather handled details about planting from memory. But Leffler did not major in agriculture at Kansas State University.
“I grew up as a millennial, right? I didn’t have to have that memory that they had,” Leffler said.
Leffler learned about Bayer’s Climate FieldView software on Twitter. Once she started loading data onto it, she said she could carry information about the family operation everywhere.
“It’s like having decades worth of our farm history with me in my pocket at all times,” Leffler said.
She described the software as workable, even though Leffler Farms Inc. is three miles from any fiber internet connection. She says ground-wire web service becomes pixelated during wet weather.
“I’m toying with the idea right now to get on the list for Starlink,” Leffler said. That’s the internet satellite network that Elon Musk is creating through SpaceX launches.
Leffler realizes her work, especially using apps to sell cattle directly to the public, is breaking stereotypes.
“Farmers over time have really just been looked at as, at least in the U.S., the old guys in the overalls who are just growing their crops and taking it to the elevator,” Leffler said. “We’re so much further past that.”
She added that Leffler Farms has 21st-century equipment, which helps with connectivity. She hopes future updates will allow several weather stations to be set up throughout the farm,
Bayer arranged Wednesday’s “info exchange” conference to promote FieldView in Britain, where it is relatively new.
Leffler Farms grows corn, soybeans and wheat, Leffler said. along with a cattle operation which sells to consumers through Leffler Prime Performance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.