Northern Greenwood County assessed the damage from severe weather Thursday, as Lyon County waited to see if it would receive more.
The National Weather Service rain gauge in Madison reported 2.33 inches Thursday morning. But heavy rain also covered Road 30 south of Olpe during Wednesday evening, as well as some roads south of Hartford.
Lyon County Emergency Management blocked Road 30 between Roads K-L and Road 80 between Road Y5 and the Osage County Line, along with Road 145 west of Neosho Rapids and Road W at Road 123.
An underpass at 300 Mechanic near downtown Emporia was closed for about 30 minutes at the peak of the storm. Emporia Municipal Airport recorded 1.11 inches of rain during the evening.
The northern half of Lyon County has a level-one “marginal” risk of severe storms Thursday evening. Emporia, Chase County and points south are in an area where only general thunderstorms are expected.
“Damaging winds of 60 to 70 miles per hour, large hail around the size of ping pong balls, and locally heavy rainfall are the likely hazards with the thunderstorms if they develop,” a briefing from Topeka said.
Before that, the entire area faces another form of extreme weather. A heat advisory is returning from 12:00-8:00 p.m., as the heat index could climb as high as 110 degrees in parts of eastern Kansas.
Emporia firefighters handled their first heat-related call of the week Wednesday. Battalion Chief Jesse Taylor reported a patient did not need hospitalization.
The extended forecast for the Emporia area calls for sunny days and highs in the mid-90s or higher through next Tuesday.
