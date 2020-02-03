The Emporia Public Library held a Dr. Seuss-themed kickoff event for Family Literacy Month on Saturday afternoon.
The library hosts Family Literacy Month each February to make it fun for families to read together, said Lori Heller, youth services coordinator at the library.
“Family Literacy Month is a good way to encourage families to read together every day,” she said. “The goal is to build strong readers and win fun prizes along the way.”
This year's theme is “Reading is Our Thing,” a nod to Dr. Seuss's Thing 1 and Thing 2. Families can sign up to participate through the first week of the month and receive their starter pack with suggestions for activities and their Week 1 reading tracker.
To complete the tracker, family members should read together for at least 20 minutes each day. At the end of the week, they can bring the completed tracker in to the library for a free prize.
At Saturday's kick-off event, families were invited to enjoy a variety of activities, including taking selfies with Dr. Seuss-themed props, guessing the number of goldfish crackers in a bowl, playing a One Fish, Two Fish fishing game, blow painting and playing Stack the Hats, a game of stacking cups.
Stacie Sonnakalb and her husband Eric brought their children, Ben and Emma, to sign up and enjoy the activities. The family frequents the library and has participated in Family Literacy Month in years past.
“We do all the library events,” Stacie Sonnakalb said. “We encourage any kind of reading, and this event promotes family reading, which is extra special.”
Ben, 8, is a fan of book series like the Dog Man graphic novels and Press Start.
“The new Press Start book is coming out soon and I can't wait to read it,” he said.
Emma, 4, enjoyed playing the fishing game and already had some books in mind to read in February.
“I like Frozen books,” she said.
Last year, more than 75 families participated in Family Literacy Month. EPL staff members are hoping more will join the fun this year.
“This is open to all families and all ages,” Heller said. “They can read any books they want and they certainly aren't limited to 20 minutes a day.”
Families are encouraged to stop by the library at Sixth Avenue and Mechanic Street this week to sign up for Family Literacy Month and plan to attend the wrap-up party on Feb. 29. A grand prize will be awarded to a participating family, and the Cat in the Hat will be a guest of honor.
