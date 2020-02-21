Local children enjoyed an evening of learning through play during the Little Learners Math-Science-Grow Expo at the Flinthills Mall Thursday.
Fifteen area organizations took part in the expo, providing interactive games and activities. The events are organized by Mobilizing Literacy Liaison Jodi Case as a way to bring together resources targeted for families and children ages 2 - 6.
Although Case was not able to attend Thursday’s event, her influence was hard to miss.
“What Jodi’s really done is bring this early childhood community together,” Theresa Whalen, ECKAN Head Start child development specialist, said. “Many of these organizations have been here for years. ECKAN Head Start has been here forever, and now we finally see our early childhood programs coming together to do things like this.”
Whalen said it was important to offer events like this to help connect families with local resources they may not know about. It’s also important to show parents and caregivers fun learning activities they can do right at home, without spending a lot of money.
“It helps expand upon things these kids may already be doing in their preschool settings or at home,” she said. “But I think it’s also really helpful for the parents, because kids don’t come with instruction manuals. You don’t take special classes to be a parent, so these are our special classes. You can come out and learn about all of these things in math and science that we don’t even know our little guys are ready for. Sometimes we underestimate what our children are capable of doing, so it’s nights like tonight that parents see that their kids are ready for these things.”
The activities available not only helped children learn about math and science, but also language and reading, fine motor skills, social awareness and more.
And, it was all offered at no cost to the community.
“In Emporia, we have lots of stuff going on and I think sometimes parents don’t know where to look or where to go,” Whalen said. “I think events like this help parents figure out where to find the resources they need.”
Whalen said the Little Learners Expos are offered several times throughout the year. Mobilizing Literacy offers an abundance of programming each month.
For more information on future events, follow @MobilizingLiteracy on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.