The 84th annual Flint Hills Rodeo, the oldest continuous rodeo held in Kansas, ended for the year on Saturday night after a long weekend of events.
According to Cheryl Bailey, a board member for the Flint Hills Rodeo, a lot of work goes into preparations to make sure the weekend goes smoothly.
“It’s a year-long deal,” Bailey said. “A lot of times, we are working on the arena. You know, working on the pens and the buildings and stuff like that.”
After the cancellation of the rodeo in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions, Bailey said that they were able to have great turnouts at this year’s and last year’s rodeos.
“Really, we didn’t have any restrictions last year,” Bailey said. “Now the year before that, we were not able to have it at all. So last year was our first year back and we really had a great, great turnout, and we did this year too. Even with the rain yesterday, we still had a good crowd last night, so everything went really well.”
Many people come to the rodeo to watch the rough stock events, as well as the parade that occurs on Saturday prior to the rodeo, according to Bailey. She also mentioned that the rodeo holds numerous events that kids can participate in.
“We have a stick horse rodeo before the rodeo starts, on the dance floor,” Bailey said. “We have the mutton bust, and it’s limited entry, but we always are full on that. And then we have the calf scramble that the kids like to do.”
Bailey said that her favorite part about the rodeo is seeing the kids have fun at the stick horse rodeo.
“I actually think [my favorite part] is dealing with the kids during the stick horse rodeo because of the smiles they get on their faces,” Bailey said. “A lot of them are asking a lot of good questions about rodeo and, you know, that’s how they’re going to learn. They have big smiles on their faces the whole time.”
Callie Lowry, who attended the rodeo on Friday night, said that she likes to attend this event because it brings people together.
“I like the atmosphere of the rodeo and the way that it brings the community together,” Lowry said.
Kelsey Lauer, who also attended the rodeo on Friday night, said she likes to go to the rodeo to see her friends from her hometown.
“I just like seeing my hometown friends at the rodeo,” Lauer said.
