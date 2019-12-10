Staff at the Emporia Senior Center are busy preparing for the organization’s first-ever Christmas Gala Fundraiser.
Slated from 5:30 p.m. - 9 p.m. Friday at 603 E.12th Ave, the event will seek to raise the remaining proceeds for the installation of a new HVAC system and walk-in cooler.
“Our kitchen’s HVAC system has a current bid for replacement at $3,500,” ESC Director Ian Boyd said. “The walk-in cooler has a current bid of $8,185. The United Way of the Flint Hills awarded us $1,000 from their Emerging Needs Grant Program, and a handful of my board members, myself and a few members have also contributed. We also received memorial funds in honor of Ms. Linda Nuessen, who was a long-time friend and member.”
As well as providing a relaxing and fun night out with friends, attendees will be able to place bids on a wide variety of interesting auction items throughout the event. A cash bar will also be provided by Mixers & Shakers. Tickets are currently on sale for $12 and can be purchased from one of the center’s “Success Team” volunteers or bought for $20 at the door on the night of the gala.
“We have several different types of items for auction,” Boyd said. “For instance, there will be coconut cream pies made by Evora Wheeler; an Italian gift basket; a safari-themed basket; children’s baskets; KU Christmas ornaments; a Chiefs rolling cooler, athletic wear and ornaments; hand-quilted items; a laser-cut welcome sign; and gift baskets to various vendors with gift cards for things like tanning, oil changes and carpet cleaning.”
Since taking over the position in July 2018, Boyd said he has noticed steady financial progress being made at the center, allowing for an increased presence around the Emporia community. The gala, he said, will be just another part of helping with that same push.
“I started as a volunteer grant writer on July 23, 2018, and was hired as the Executive Director on Aug. 10, 2018,” Boyd said. “Since that time, we’ve grown and are now serving more than 1,680 seniors per month. The board of directors and I had set the operations budget for [this year] at $150,000. We currently have a small surplus and are running in the black compared to when we had a $105,000 budget for fiscal year 2018. I’m projecting our FY20 Budget to fall between $210,000 - $240,000, pending board approval and finalization … Our programs have increased in popularity as well. For instance, our exercise program had about five participants when I first began, and now we are up to 20 on average twice a week.”
Boyd thinks continued support and renovations to the center will help boost its viability to host similarly-scaled events in the future. His biggest hope is for members of the center, donors and those in the broader Lyon County area to see a noticeable return on their investment.
“The funds will complement our mission of promoting health, social and recreational activities, and advocating for social change, because things like food are always a key factor in our operations,” Boyd said. “Proper and ample refrigerated storage would allow for larger fundraising events too, which increase our self-sustainability. “
The Emporia Senior Center can be reached at 620-343-3160 or on Facebook through the @EmporiaSeniorCenter organization page.
