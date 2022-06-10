A local House member will face a familiar primary challenger this summer. That winner is likely to face a retired registered nurse in the fall.
Before the Friday noon filing deadline, retired Osage City dentist Robert “Bob” Harmon filed this week for the District 76 Republican primary against Rep. Eric Smith, R-Burlington.
“I don’t know how you can... get taxpayer money from being a legislator and an undersheriff,” Harmon said Friday.
Smith is a three-term lawmaker as well as Coffey County Undersheriff. Harmon suggested the two jobs are an ethics issue.
“Where are you going to serve?... Make up your mind,” Harmon said.
Harmon also challenged Smith in the 2020 Republican primary. Smith won by a 57% margin, or about 330 votes.
Harmon says a couple of votes by Smith since then concerned him.
“There was a bill that came up about allowing game wardens and officers to come on your property without permission and set up video cameras,” Harmon said. “Being a property owner, I didn’t feel like that was the right thing to do.”
Harmon said he also wants to improve the tax situation for businesses in Kansas.
Harmon cited his retirement from Harmon Dental as a strength. He wants to do more than “play with my beagle hounds,” fish and sport shoot.
“I feel I can do a better full-time job, than him trying to fill two positions,” Harmon said.
Whoever wins the Republican primary will face Democrat and first-time candidate Chuck Torres of Olpe.
“I’m not a politician,” Torres said Friday. “I think balance is important in the legislative process.”
Torres introduced himself with a news release Friday morning. His 45-year nursing career included time at Newman Regional Health. He also spent a year as an Emporia school bus driver.
“I want to take my service to the public,” Torres said. “There’s too much gridlock, which is damaging this state.”
Torres realized District 76 tends to be Republican red, but he says he wants to put the people first, especially promoting the needs of rural areas.
“My main purpose is to serve the people of the 76th District, regardless of whether they’re Republican, Democratic, independent or any other party,” Torres said.
In District 13, which now includes Chase County and part of Lyon County, incumbent Rep. Joe Newland, R-Neodesha, had no opposition as the noon filing deadline approached.
The Libertarian Party has filed a slate of candidates, but none of them are in the Emporia area.
Candidates can file after the Friday deadline, but must do so as independents by submitting petitions. The deadline for them to enter the general election is Monday, August 1, one day before the primary.
(1) comment
After watching last night's initial hearing of the House of Representative's committee investigating the attack on the nation's Capitol, my main concern with any candidate is whether or not the support the Constitution and will hold the former president and his acolytes (including his supporters at the state level) accountable for instigating the attempted overthrown of our government.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.