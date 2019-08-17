The Emporia State University campus bustled with activity Friday morning as incoming students began moving into their homes away from home.
The atmosphere was especially energetic around Schallenkamp Hall as yellow-clad students, faculty and staff served as “Hornet Helpers,” assisting freshmen and transfers as they became the first class of occupants in the new residence building. For some, it was their first time seeing the dorm in its fully-furnished state.
“I saw it once when it was unfurnished,” said Allyson Wright, an incoming freshman from Perry. “I think it’s pretty nice, probably nicer than some of the brick [dorms]. Now, I’m just excited to start meeting new people and to get away from home.”
“It’s a little nerve-wracking to move, but definitely exciting, too,” added Feban Assefa, a transfer student from Olathe. “Me and my roommate have some things in common where we don’t go too crazy with decorations, so hopefully it’ll look nice. I’m looking forward to having a little freedom away from my parents.”
The day brought back memories for student helpers, many of whom volunteered to provide the same welcome they received as newcomers to campus. Each car that pulled in was greeted by dozens of Hornet Helpers eager to assist, whether by unloading oversized rugs, flatscreen TVs, minifridges or whatever else they could carry.
“When I moved into the dorms, I really liked how fast and easy it was,” said sophomore helper Ashley Garcia. “I live here and I love it, so I hope they will too.”
“Our sorority helps with move-in day every year,” added sophomore Dominique Jones. “I just figured it was a good way to help some of the new kids. I know how scary it was for me as a freshman getting moved in, so I just wanted to do anything I can to make the process easier.”
Built with plenty of room for academic support spaces and areas for group study and relaxation, ESU staff hope Schallenkamp Hall will provide students with a comfortable, home-like environment to learn and form new relationships. If Friday was any indication, the new building is already serving its purpose.
“One of the things that was very important in the construction of Schallenkamp was community,” said ESU Coordinator for Business and Marketing Adam Searle. “So, there are a lot of commons spaces with a focus of getting students out of their rooms and involved in the campus community. This whole move-in process really gets the new students to see more faces. I was walking the halls making sure everything was going well and right away I saw one of the Hornet Helpers and a new student exchanging their Snapchat. It’s good to start making friends right away.”
