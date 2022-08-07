Beacon for Hope hosted its first car show, Hope with Horsepower, Saturday. It was held at Soden's Grove Park from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. and was meant to raise awareness and money for Veteran Suicide Prevention.
“First of all I think it’s a good cause and that’s why I am down here mainly,” said Gary Thompson, a participant in the show.
The event presented 82 cars, silent auctions, door prizes, and food. Melissa Owen, executive director at Beacon for Hope brought two Mustangs to the show, a 2020 and a 1995. Her co-planner, Frank Lowery, brought a 1978 Mustang 2, a 1969 Mustang and a 2005 Mustang.
“We have gotten so many compliments about bringing it to Soden's Grove and the atmosphere and the different people,” said Owen. “Yeah, I would say this has been highly successful.”
Owen and Lowery surpassed their previous goal of 50 car registrations. They also estimated that a couple of hundred people of all ages came to the event.
“It feels incredible,” said Owen. “It’s overwhelming the amount of support we have gotten from all different groups today.”
Thompson spent around two years building his car by hand. It started as a 1930 Ford four-door Sudan and turned it into a 2 passenger roadster. He enjoys the social aspect of a car show like this along with the great cause.
“I wanted to commemorate the post-war guys who came back from WW2,” said Thompson. “They had a lot of time on their hands and of course, they were trained in the military to work on Jeeps and artillery and all that. They had a skill set but there were no jobs when they came back because there was a depression. So they converted their energy to stripping down cars and turning them into hot rods. That’s how the name got started.”
Another car enthusiast was Rob Goodrich from Topeka. He came with a group of 10 people and brought a GT 500 Mustang which he calls Snake Butt because of the back plate. He chose to come to this show because he enjoys coming with friends and he enjoyed the cause. The car is a head-turner and brings opportunities to meet new people.
“I like that you can get in and go anywhere,” said Goodrich.
Another car enthusiast who frequents car shows is Michele Boyce who brought her customized 1969 Volkswagen Beetle named Bettie. She started building her car with her father around 9 years ago which took two years.
“This was the most amazing thing I could have ever done because my dad and I built it together,” said Boyce. “We actually were featured in Sally Magazine with the build back in 2014 and I lost my father five years ago. So this is like a nice little chunk of him stays with me.”
After her father died, her car Betty became her most prized possession. But she had a long-standing love of cars since she was a kid and would go to car shows in Soden’s Grove. Along with her very first car that her parents customized.
My very first car was a Volkswagen, my very first car to drive to school in was a 67 that my parents had customized into a Baha so California style and that was my first car,” said Boyce.
