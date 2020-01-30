Media reports surrounding China’s mysterious new strain of coronavirus got a bit scarier this week with news of a possible case as close as Lawrence.
Even so, staff at Newman Regional Health say there is little cause for public concern at this point in time.
“The first thing to be aware of is that — as of today — the disease is not being spread within the United States,”Newman Regional Health Infection Preventionist Ester Knobloch said. “People that are being investigated for this disease have all had contact with someone in China. As we’re screening patients at the hospital, we’re definitely asking those travel history questions — which is a usual part of our procedure — and focusing on that area especially. So, if a person has either been to China or has had exposure to someone who was in China that had symptoms within the last 14 days, then that would be a person that would have to be put under more investigation.”
According to the Lawrence Journal-World, the patient currently under supervision at Lawrence Memorial Hospital had recently traveled to Wuhan, China, where some of the first cases of the virus originated.
As of Wednesday, the patient is “not severely ill,” but remains in an isolated disease prevention room for precautionary reasons. And, although deaths have been reported in China, much of the interest and curiosity surrounding the virus has come mainly through the search for where it originated rather than its case-by-case severity.
“There’s a large family of coronaviruses that affect humans and a large family that affects animals,” Knobloch said. “You’ll see it animals like camels, cattle, cats and bats. From time to time, those animal coronaviruses will mutate, cross species and have the ability to infect humans, and that’s what has happened in this case.
“We actually see coronaviruses in humans seasonally — throughout the winter — every year, and they cause the symptoms of the common cold. It’s typically a mild upper-respiratory infection. However, when those viruses mutate and jump between various species, there can be times when a certain strain has never been seen before. Our bodies won’t have any sort of immunity built up for them, so that’s what results in the more severe cases, like SARS or MERS, which have gained notoriety in the past.”
Knobloch said staff members at Newman Regional Health have been monitoring the situation closely, and have necessary precautions in place — such as isolation rooms and emergency respirators — despite it being unlikely the disease makes its way to the Emporia area.
“The [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] has a checklist of hospital preparedness for this new coronavirus, just in case,” Knobloch said. “Our Infection Prevention and Emergency Preparedness teams have walked through that to make sure we have all the measures in place to keep everyone safe. We have informed and keep informing our staff about the virus as more news and data comes out that relates to us and our professions as well. So, should a patient come in here with the virus, we’ll be able to safely care for them and the rest of our patients within the hospital.”
In the meantime, Knobloch encourages area residents to comply with the typical rules involving cold and flu season — placing emphasis on frequent hand washing, the consumption of fluids and staying home when sick, especially — as the chances of encountering those illnesses are drastically higher.
“Living in Kansas, some of the other respiratory viruses that circulate during this time of year are more of a threat to us and our health than something like this new coronavirus ...” Knobloch said. “When you do seek medical care [for these illnesses], we would ask that you do place a mask on before you come inside our doors. We do have stations with hand sanitizer, masks and tissues in them, so it’s especially helpful to us as a health care organization if people utilize those.”
To contact Newman Regional Health, call 620-343-6800 or visit the organization’s website at www.newmanrh.org.
