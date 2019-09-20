The Lebo Wolves football team continued their scorching start to the season Friday evening with a 76-6 mercy-rule victory at Chetopa High School.
Despite putting up a large, crooked number, Lebo’s offensive unit took a back seat to high-caliber special teams and defensive play in the game’s two quarters.
Chetopa’s offensive attack of steady passes throughout would prove detrimental not only to their time of possession and ability to sustain drives, but on the scoreboard as well.
“We won a game by 70 points and we only had 136 yards of total offense,” said Lebo Head Football Coach Brian Hadley. “We returned the opening kick off for a score, held them, and then returned that punt for a touchdown. We also had three pick-sixes on the night, and just really had a short field, too. [Devin] McEwen actually threw for three touchdown passes to three different receivers, but they just weren’t very long.”
“Special teams were obviously huge, we played about as good as we possibly could there. They threw the ball pretty often and didn’t have many runs, so we just were opportunistic. Those three pick-sixes were from three different guys. Really, it was just kind of and all-around weird game with the way things played out.”
Hadley said he was thankful for the chance to get the younger players on his team in the game for added experience, and named freshman Luke Davies as one of his stars on the night.
“Davies definitely didn’t play like a freshman tonight,” Hadley said. “He had a kickoff return for a touchdown, caught a pass for a touchdown, led our team in tackles and had an interception return for a touchdown. He did it all for us, and it was neat to see a freshman step up in the way he did.”
Lebo (3-0) will look to continue their early success next Friday on the road with a 7 p.m. date at Valley Falls.
