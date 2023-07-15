Since the Olpe Downhome festival was reinstated in 2003, its purpose has been fundraising for improvements at Olpe’s Jones Park. Multiple activities on Saturday provided a day filled with family-oriented fun, from a 6:30 a.m. breakfast provided by the Methodist church to a street dance lasting until midnight.
Early morning 20- and 40-mile gravel bike rides and a 5k run/walk were held at Olpe Jones Lake, followed by a Kids Fishing Derby at Olpe Park Pond. The first finishers on the 20-mile bike ride were coming in just as the 5k run/walk commenced. Kickball, kids’ games, a water slide, and a cake walk drew families to the city park. The local Lions Club grilled burgers, brats, and hotdogs at lunch time, and festival-goers purchased tickets for the splash pad fundraising raffle at the information booth.
“This is our 21st year,” Joyce Wilson, festival organizer and Olpe City Clerk, said. “There was no event in 2020, due to COVID. We actually had celebrations sporadically through the 1980s and early 1990s — originally, the festival was put on by the fire fighters to raise money.”
Wilson and her husband brought the festival back to life. “We just needed a community event,” she said. “It’s had its ups and downs. The park flooded at least one time, and we’ve had torrential rains.”
An afternoon parade lined up at the school, featuring tractors, bicycles, ATVs, a horse-drawn buggy, fire trucks, and police vehicles proceeding through downtown Olpe. The firemen’s barbeque drew a hungry crowd and led to even more downtown events like bed races, military service personnel appreciation, and a street dance with DJ Chuck Torres. The Olpe Fire Department Equipment Fundraiser featured a drawing for three separate firearms, with a limited number of tickets available for purchase. A 20-year class reunion was also held in conjunction with the Downhome festival.
Over the years, money raised at the Olpe Downhome celebration has been contributed toward the scoreboard at the softball field, new restrooms, new playground equipment, and safety surfacing under the playground equipment. The current focus is a spray park/splash pad for the city park.
“It’s kind of hard in a small community,” Carol Soyez said, “but we do everything we can think of to raise a little money here or there. The splash pad is by far the largest amount of money we’ve attempted to raise.”
Olpe Downhome festival organizers note that they hope to break ground for the splash pad in early spring 2024.
Learn more about Olpe Downhome and the current splash pad fundraiser at City Hall, 102 Westphalia, or find them on Facebook.
A great time was had by all. The Street Dance was a blast!
