Since the Olpe Downhome festival was reinstated in 2003, its purpose has been fundraising for improvements at Olpe’s Jones Park. Multiple activities on Saturday provided a day filled with family-oriented fun, from a 6:30 a.m. breakfast provided by the Methodist church to a street dance lasting until midnight.

Early morning 20- and 40-mile gravel bike rides and a 5k run/walk were held at Olpe Jones Lake, followed by a Kids Fishing Derby at Olpe Park Pond. The first finishers on the 20-mile bike ride were coming in just as the 5k run/walk commenced. Kickball, kids’ games, a water slide, and a cake walk drew families to the city park. The local Lions Club grilled burgers, brats, and hotdogs at lunch time, and festival-goers purchased tickets for the splash pad fundraising raffle at the information booth.

A great time was had by all. The Street Dance was a blast!

