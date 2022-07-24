The Democrats of Lyon County hosted an ice cream social to meet the Democratic candidates for the upcoming August 2 primaries. It was hosted at the Senior Center on Saturday and those running as state representatives, county commissioner, attorney general, secretary of state and senator came to speak. This was also the first time in almost three years that the Lyon County Democrats have met fully due to COVID.

Running for secretary of state is Jeanna Repass, the daughter of a civil rights activist and police officer. She entered the race for secretary of state with the goal to renew Kansans’ faith in safe elections and her deep love of democracy. She is an advocate for person-to-person truths instead of hand-to-hand combat along with progressing forward in history.

