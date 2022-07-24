The Democrats of Lyon County hosted an ice cream social to meet the Democratic candidates for the upcoming August 2 primaries. It was hosted at the Senior Center on Saturday and those running as state representatives, county commissioner, attorney general, secretary of state and senator came to speak. This was also the first time in almost three years that the Lyon County Democrats have met fully due to COVID.
Running for secretary of state is Jeanna Repass, the daughter of a civil rights activist and police officer. She entered the race for secretary of state with the goal to renew Kansans’ faith in safe elections and her deep love of democracy. She is an advocate for person-to-person truths instead of hand-to-hand combat along with progressing forward in history.
“People who look like me were denied the right to vote,” said Repass. “My mother was a civil rights activist, her mother gave up her high school education to go work in a bomber factory, her mother had to flee oppression in the south and hired herself to be a domestic servant to one of the rich white ladies across town because she was fleeing sexual and domestic violence, and her mother was born as an enslaved woman. But this wonderful, free, and open democracy that we have is allowing me to stand right here, right now on their shoulders.”
The next speaker was Pastor Mic McGuire who is running for the 60th state House district seat. He started his speech by singing “This Land is Your Land” with the crowd and emphasizing that “this land was made for you and me.” He said he was running for better taxes, individual rights, Medicaid expansion and emphasis on education, economy and environment, all rolled into TIME, an acronym for his stances.
“It’s time for education, economy, and environment to quit warring with each other, they don’t have to be at odds with each other,” said McGuire.
Gregg Stair is running for county commissioner and spoke next. His speech covered his desire to keep young people in Lyon County by bringing more technological job advancements and opportunities to the area.
“We need people to take the step and get involved; we’ve heard some great talks,” said Stair. “Jeanna Repass was talking about this democracy and it’s only going to work if we’re all involved, we’re all getting our name in there and ourselves in there. We gotta take that step and get up.”
Next was Chuck Torres, who is running for House district 76 representative. He spoke about how he believed it was past time to get things done. Some of the things he strives to achieve if placed in office will be to expand Medicaid, decentralize and end the monopoly in the meat industry to help family farmers and ranchers, along with potentially legalizing marijuana and taxing it to pay for Medicaid and education.
“I want you to rest assured that I will work hard to represent the people of district 76 and I will make sure whoever my opponent is knows he’s in a race, thank you,” said Torres.
Running for attorney general is Chris Mann, who has served as a public servant and advocate for public safety. While starting his career as a police officer Mann changed occupational directions when hit by a drunk driver one night. He then became an advocate against drunk driving and eventually a prosecutor and lawyer with his own firm. He plans to create a school safety task force to combat gun violence in schools and crack down on crime.
“My likely opponent has said publicly that he intends to wake up every morning while eating breakfast and find a way to sue Joe Biden,” said Mann. “I can tell you with two children, my breakfasts are a little bit different. They include a lot of chocolate chip pancakes and me stepping on Legos. But if I had one of those contemplated breakfasts, it would be about the people of Kansas and the issues that are facing us here.”
The current state treasurer, Lynn Rogers, also spoke about his reelection. He has also served as a lieutenant governor and state senator. Rogers explained what a state treasurer is and that he intends to continue the work he does.
“We’ve set records on how much we’ve given back. If you haven’t checked do that. Kansascash.ks.gov, it’s your money we need to get it back to you.”
The last speaker was Reverend Mark Holland who is running for state senator. He believes what we have in common outweighs what divides us as a community. He believes in common sense gun regulation, is a pro-choice and “vote no” advocate and believes people elect officers to solve problems.
“Friends, we have an entire political party in this state and this country that’s trying to make America something that it used to be,” said Holland. “We need leadership that is looking forward and not backward and that’s why I am running for the U.S. Senate.”
The Democrats of Lyon County ask those who are interested to come down to their 915 Commercial St. location or to visit with the Democratic candidates at the upcoming Lyon County Fair while they are in the Bowyer building.
