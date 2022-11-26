Adoption season has arrived at the Chase County Care and Rehabilitation Center.
“We have quite a few residents that don’t have family around,” staff member Brittany Payne said.
Updated: November 26, 2022 @ 5:08 pm
To make sure everyone was in good spirits, the community was urged to “adopt” one of the 29 residents at the Cottonwood Falls center.
“I try to pair them with a resident who has the same interests,” Payne explained this week. “I try to get a background on the family. It tends to work better, I think.”
Between staff members and community members, each resident now has a partner.
“It’s amazing the outreach that’s we’ve received,” Payne said.
A list of five small gifts requested by each resident was sent to family members and adopters Monday. People can add other items if they wish.
“Anytime that the family buys a present or anything like that, they can bring it up to the facility and drop it off,” Payne said. “We will wrap it for them.”
All the presents will be opened Sunday, Dec. 25 to “warm everybody’s heart,” Payne said.
Payne noted it might not be too late to adopt a resident, especially for residents who don’t have families living nearby. Payne also is asking families and staff members to prepare “home-baked goods” for residents.
A holiday meal also is planned at the center on that Sunday. Members of the community are welcome, if they call 620-273-6369 and let the staff know how many are coming.
Could this sort of project be something that the center can do outside December? Payne indicated the thought has crossed her mind.
“I thought about doing a program like Christmas in July, but I didn’t know the kind of response I would get,” she said. “Based on the response we’ve gotten this year ... it’s something that I’d really like to look into. I think it would really help the residents’ morale.”
Payne noted Monday night that the center was requiring masks because Chase County was “in the red” for COVID-19 cases. That status is subject to change.
