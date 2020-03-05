After more than 30 years as an Emporia staple, Ken’s Sharpening, LLC plans to continue it’s motto of “doing it all” under new ownership.
Having moved recently to an updated storefront at 2910 W. Highway 50, Mike and Jessica Sauer have spent the last few months establishing — and re-establishing — connections with a wide array of Emporia businesses, helping address the cutting needs of local stylists, barbers, pet groomers, veterinarians, construction firms, woodworkers and even restaurants such as Casa Ramos and Planet Sub. Of course, one of the shop’s biggest clientele groups remains locals looking for the best tools to assist them as they tend to their homes, gardens and outbuildings ,as well.
“If someone asks me what we do, to keep it short, I usually tell them we focus on industrial, manufacturing, construction and domestic sharpening,” Mike Sauer said. “That really entails a lot of things as you can imagine, but if something has an edge, we can pretty well sharpen it.”
In thinking back to the sale of his business, previous owner Ken Barrows — who still helps oversee the shop, but plans to move to Pennsylvania in the summer — said he was immediately impressed with Sauer’s knowledge of various tools thanks to his background in woodworking, metalworking and farming.
“I’ve helped people start their own businesses in this line of work, but the special thing with Mike is the amount of experience he already has,” Barrows said. “He’s done woodworking, so he knows what each tool is supposed to do. He’s worked on a farm, so he knows his way around mowers and other big equipment. It was almost like he was born to do this. It all comes together for him, because he really knows what people are looking for and what will help them get their projects done and done the right way.”
In addition to offering sharpening services for existing tools, Ken’s Sharpening contains a wide selection of knives and saw blades that can be purchased in-house. The store has even been able to establish a footprint around the country thanks to its mail-order delivery service, making connections with customers as far as New York state and southern Texas.
“We’ve really tried to focus on expanding what Ken was already doing, so we’re continuing to do things like picking up machines from different industries around the area and offering mail-in services,” Sauer said. “We work and collaborate with something like 41 different industries, even some you wouldn’t expect like with the restaurants or sharpening things like paper cutters for the schools here.”
Moving forward, Sauer hopes to provide a local resource for those looking for affordable and effective products, enticing customers with special offers throughout the year — such as 10 percent off work on mower blades throughout the end of this month. He believes visitors to his store will recognize an immediate difference in quality compared to larger, or chain hardware store alternatives.
“When you go to a bigger store looking to get a tool or a mower blade sharpened, you don’t know who is going to be doing the actual sharpening,” Sauer said. “It can be someone who has experience or someone who just started there the same week, you can’t really be sure. With us, you always know that you’ll be working with someone who knows what they’re doing and someone who has had the training to make sure it gets done right.”
Ken’s Sharpening, LLC is open from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday-Friday and from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Saturdays. Pricing information can be found online at www.kenssharpeningservice.net or can be discussed with Sauer by emailing kenssharpeningllc@gmail.com or calling 620-481-1225.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.