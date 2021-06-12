In 1978, he was a mid-20-something preparing for his first season as a head basketball coach. Meanwhile, she was a high school freshman trying out for the young coach’s first team.
Now, 44 years later, one of the most dynamic coaching duos in Kansas basketball history is stepping away from the game that made their names — and that of their tiny community — known on a grander scale than ever before.
In the months after the Olpe girls basketball team’s 2021 Class 1A Div. I state championship, head coach Jesse Nelson found himself wrestling with one excruciating question: After 44 seasons, 951 wins, 30 state tournament appearances and four state titles, how would he know when it was time to retire?
Carolyn Davis, who spent four years with Nelson as his player and the last 23 as his assistant coach, was struggling with a similar conundrum.
In the end, external factors signaled that now was the time.
After an utterly exhausting year of teaching and coaching during the COVID-19 pandemic, Davis decided on April 1 that she would retire from teaching. However, in order to retain her benefits from the Kansas Public Employees Retirement System, she would have to wait 180 days before she could coach high school basketball again, postponing any potential return until well after the start of the 2021-22 season.
She resolved, instead, to hang it up for good.
That would prove to be a pivotal facet in Nelson’s decision-making. Back in March, he — perhaps presciently — had said of Davis, “I have many times in recent years said I wouldn’t want to do this job without her and sometimes I’ve said I’m not sure I could do this job without her.”
So, faced with the reality that he’d have to go into next season without his trusty assistant, Nelson now needed to make up his own mind.
“Since the season ended, I guess I had kind of been kicking [the idea of retiring] around and I just was back and forth on it by the minute. Not by the day, by the minute,” he said. “A lot of things fit into it.”
Nelson has dealt with physical pain “from the back of my neck all the way to my toes” for the past several years and was nervous about going into a season with a new assistant coach and less energy.
Additionally, he and his wife have raised their 6-year-old granddaughter since birth and have a pair of grandsons who will begin playing high school sports soon. As much as he loves coaching basketball, it demands substantial time away from his family.
“Trying to weigh things out, it just seemed like maybe it was the right time to go,” Nelson said. “I’m not sure that I feel that way today.”
Beginnings
Nelson graduated from Emporia High School in 1970 and played basketball for legendary head coach Ron Slaymaker at Emporia State, where he scored 640 points in his 98-game career. After teaching one year of special education in Kingman, Nelson returned to Emporia and served as an assistant on Slaymaker’s staff while working as an insurance agent, a job “which will make you appreciate anything.”
“I didn’t like it, and it just so happened that the retiring principal at Olpe called me and asked me if I would be interested [in teaching and coaching],” Nelson said. “I think maybe word had gotten passed around that maybe I would.”
Davis was a freshman on Nelson’s first team and a junior when he won his first state championship in 1981. She said that he’s a bit of a different coach four-and-a-half decades later than he was in the beginning.
“He definitely got softer, there’s no doubt, because we ran a lot our first four years in high school,” she said. “Shoot, he worked us really, really hard, whereas the last few years, we just mainly practiced and that’s how we got in shape.”
However, she said that what hasn’t changed is the way he relates so well with the players on his team.
“Here’s the thing, I think, that was really special with him is that it doesn’t matter if you’re the best player on the team, number one on the team, or if you’re number 18 or 19, the bottom of the barrel,” she said. “He makes those bottom kids feel just as important as a Michelle Stueve-type.”
After graduating from Olpe in 1982, Davis also played at ESU, where she scored 2,378 points in her career, the most in Hornet history until it was surpassed in 2008 by the aforementioned Stueve, whom Davis had coached at Olpe.
She spent the next 10 years after departing ESU coaching at various levels. During that time, Nelson continued to rack up the wins at Olpe, but his second state championship eluded him.
In 1997, Davis accepted a position to serve as her old high school coach’s assistant, cementing an alliance that would last for nearly the next quarter-century and make Olpe a perennial power in 1A and 2A girls basketball.
Pinnacles
Nelson’s coaching strategy wasn’t anything groundbreaking. He didn’t play complex mind games with his opponents and he didn’t require his players to participate in grueling offseason workouts. Instead, he focused on bringing in quality kids, earning their trust and building their confidence in themselves.
“I’ve had such good kids to coach, kids that believe that what we tell them to do gives them a chance to win,” he said. “And I think that’s really the key. You don’t have to have the best Xs and Os. You just have to make kids think you do.”
But Nelson said that another vital ingredient to so many of those 951 wins was having Davis on the bench with him.
“She is the absolute best assistant coach at any level, if she was at the college level, wherever she’d be, she’s the best assistant coach,” he said. “Not that she wouldn’t be a good head coach, but there’s something about a good assistant and she nails it. She’s the best there is. … If she didn’t think of it, we didn’t need to do it.”
Davis agreed that whatever it was when she and Nelson were on the same court, it was something special.
“We made a good team because we had good kids, we have a good community,” she said. “Coach and I worked well together. We just had something good going. … Coach let me do a lot and have a lot of input. I felt I was just as important. He made me feel important.”
Olpe won its second and third state championships in 2010 and 2011 as part of a 77-game winning streak over three seasons. On Feb. 6, 2012, Nelson won his 732nd game, making him the winningest head coach in Kansas basketball history across both genders and all classes.
But that accomplishment — like most of them — is one that Nelson believes he can’t really claim as his.
“In coaching, those are really kid awards,” he said. “We only get recognized for things that kids do. They do it. So that’s why I feel so lucky is I’ve had kids that did the kinds of things that gave me those chances to do that.”
In 2016, Nelson was selected to coach the West Team in the McDonald’s All-American Game in Chicago, one of the highest honors that can be accorded a high school coach. Right beside him was Davis, and together, in front of a nationally televised audience, they coached current WNBA players such as Sabrina Ionescu and Lauren Cox, among other elite players.
“There’s no experience like it,” Nelson said. “So few coaches get to do that. I think only two from Kansas on either the boys or girls side have ever gotten to do it. I mean, you’re coaching the best kids in the country in a big-time setting.”
While he enjoyed the glitz and glamor of the All-American Game, Nelson never decided to leave Olpe for a grander stage, although he had offers and even interviewed for at least one job elsewhere.
“The kids that I coached there at Olpe and me were a good fit for each other and I never pretended like this would have happened to me just anywhere,” he said. “ … I have absolutely no regrets about 44 years at a 1A, 2A school.”
The year after the All-American Game, in 2017, Nelson’s last class of seniors began their freshman seasons and it was soon evident that this would be a special batch.
“They’re a very intelligent group, they’re a very basketball-IQ-smart group and just a fun group to be around, so you don’t get those all the time,” Nelson said. “But they also, I thought, set a pattern for those younger kids to try to reach, not just in wins and losses, but in how you behave.”
Davis also recognized what she and Nelson had with those girls and even put off her original retirement plans to coach them.
“I could’ve retired two years ago with KPERS, but obviously I wanted to give our last group a go with it,” she said. “The group that we had basically the last two years, they’re just a special group and I wanted to see it through.”
The class of 2021 went to the state tournament all four years — which wasn’t necessarily a rare feat, as 21 of the 23 teams Nelson and Davis coached together went to state. As juniors in 2020, they went 26-0 and had qualified for the state semifinals before the COVID-19 pandemic caused the remainder of the tournament to be aborted.
And finally, this past season, the Eagles ran the table again, going 25-0 en route to Nelson’s and Davis’s fourth state title.
“I was pretty lucky. I got to experience every state championship that he coached,” Davis said. “I got to experience the first one, the last one, experienced some big losses too along the way and some big wins. It was a great ride.”
Endings
No one knew on March 13 that Olpe’s 42-25 win over Norwich in the state title game was the last time Nelson and Davis would coach at the school.
The pair had spent 27 seasons together. In all that time, the game never passed them by. In fact, their final team was as good as any other they’d had, which is to say it was utterly dominant. After all, how many coaches end their careers with back-to-back perfect seasons and a 51-game winning streak?
The advice is always to “go out on top.” But in the last few weeks, Nelson and Davis have learned that such a thing is easier said than done. Perhaps 44 times easier.
“Everybody goes back to that: ‘At least you’re going out on top. Everybody wants to go out on top,’” Nelson said. “And yeah, I’m glad we were on top, but if you’re on top, you wonder, how long can you go without somebody knocking you off?”
Davis said that knowing she wouldn’t be back to coach Olpe in defense of its state title had left her feeling an internal void.
“Even though we’re going out as winners and it was a great team and we won a state championship, it’s just kind of an empty feeling because I’d love to be coaching those kids next year,” Davis said. “ … Leaving on such a good note is a feel-good thing, but it feels kind of empty inside.”
However, the toothpaste is out of the tube and, eventually, the two coaches will have to look ahead to what’s next. But for now, the second-guessing is constant and the grief is raw.
“The parts that I’ll miss are just the relationships with the kids and other faculty and just being around education, around the schools,” Nelson said. “I’m going to miss that part of it. In fact, right now, I can’t get myself to drive past there.”
“I don’t feel real good about [the decision to retire], ... “ Davis said. “[Nelson] stopped by Tuesday and I asked him. I said, ‘Are you feeling better?’ He said, ‘No.’”
Moving forward, though, she said she wants to impart her deep knowledge of basketball to younger children. And she might even take up pickleball.
Nelson, however, isn’t sure yet what the future will look like for him and how the game to which he’s devoted most of his life will figure into it.
“It may take me a little while. I’m not even ready to hear the ball bounce,” he said. “ … Anything that you did for 44 years in my case, anything that you do for that long, it’s hard to turn the page and say, ‘I’m never going to do that again.’”
Davis believes that, with time, the sadness will eventually subside. However, until then, the pain is proof that what she and Nelson accomplished together was special.
“At school, I feel crummier, I hear the balls bouncing and I feel crummy, but when I get away from it a little bit, shoot, I’m okay,” she said. “Here’s my thing: if it didn’t hurt a little bit, it didn’t mean anything.”
