Two people escaped with minor injuries Wednesday when they hydroplaned and crashed on the Kansas Turnpike in Chase County.
The Kansas Highway Patrol was called to the northbound lanes about 12 miles south of Emporia around 9:30 a.m. A trooper reported a car in the right lane hit the barrier wall and wound up off the road in a ditch.
Driver Tambra Pollman, 64, of Maize and passenger Leanna Thomas, 63, of Lebo complained of pain. But the trooper said both declined to be taken to a hospital.
