The Lyon County Fair Grounds opened its arena events with a ranch rodeo Saturday night. Ten teams of four participated in pasture roping, ranch cutting and double mugging.

The first event was pasture roping. A number would be called out and each team would have to lead a cow with that corresponding number away from the herd of cattle and rope its head and back legs. The Lonesome Pine team finished in the shortest time with a count of 44.27 seconds.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.