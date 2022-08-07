The Lyon County Fair Grounds opened its arena events with a ranch rodeo Saturday night. Ten teams of four participated in pasture roping, ranch cutting and double mugging.
The first event was pasture roping. A number would be called out and each team would have to lead a cow with that corresponding number away from the herd of cattle and rope its head and back legs. The Lonesome Pine team finished in the shortest time with a count of 44.27 seconds.
The second event was ranch cutting which is when a number is selected and the competitors have to separate the four cows with that number from the rest of the cattle. If a cow with a different number gets out, they receive a zero score. The Cole Bros. team won this round with a time of 57.08 seconds.
The third event was another round of pasture roping. Hoelting Ranch won this round with one of the lowest scores the announcer said he’d ever seen which was 26.97 seconds. This brought loud cheers throughout the crowd.
The last event of the night was double mugging which is where your team must catch and tie three legs of a cow together in as short a time as possible. Arndt & Bailey Ranches won this round with a time of 40.76 seconds.
They competed on a point system. The team with lowest time in a round received 10 points and each placement after would go down a point. If you failed the task during the round you received zero points.
Overall Hoelting Ranch won first with a score of 34 points. In second was Cole Bros. with a score of 30 points. Lastly, in third was Lonesome Pine with a score of 25 points.
