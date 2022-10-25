Emporia Living Magazine is beginning its second decade, and every home in the Emporia area will soon get a copy.
The free magazine is produced by The Emporia Gazette and showcases the very best of the Emporia community.
The cover of the 10th annual edition features the Early Bird Farm Stand, located west of Hartford. Owned by Asa and Casey Phillips. The stand has developed a following on Saturday mornings for its baked treats, but has a unique retail approach all week long.
Other articles this year include Rick and Colleen Mitchell’s plans to breathe new life into the former Emporia Gazette Building; a talk with the Reed family about moving into their third generation selling ice cream in Emporia; and a “sweet” story about a local teenage beekeeper Maddox Shively who has turned a hobby into a thriving business.
“We’re excited to have another edition of Emporia Living come to every mailbox in Emporia,” publisher Chris Walker said. “It’s our 10th year telling great stories of people making Emporia a great place to live.”
Emporia Living Magazine started in 2012 and is made possible for the local advertisers who support the magazine.
A digital edition of Emporia Living can be found at emporiagazette.com. Copies also can be found at distribution boxes in Emporia and area towns. They can be picked up free of charge at The Emporia Gazette’s new office, 109 West Sixth Ave.
