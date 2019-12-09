Spirits were high during Austin’s Race Benefit Dinner and Silent Auction at Timmerman Elementary School Saturday evening.
Austin Moore, a local 15-year-old, is fighting anaplastic large cell lymphoma and will undergo total body radiation, chemotherapy and a bone marrow transplant this month. Moore already underwent chemotherapy once, and remission looked positive until August, when his cancer returned.
To help his fight, his family established Austin’s Race and has actively called to the community to participate in raising funds and cancer awareness. His cousin, Chelesea Snyder, and other family members spearheaded the event and collected item donations largely from the Emporia area, as well as from across the United States. Some of the local businesses that donated include the Granada Theatre, Radius Brewing Company and Emporia Fitness. Some items came from as far as Pennsylvania and Utah.
Throughout the evening, bids were collected, and the remaining items at the end were live auctioned, in order to raise as much money as possible. Food was a delicious addition to the benefit — homemade noodles with chicken, chili and a large variety of baked goods filled bellies as full as hearts.
“The response from the community has been great,” Snyder said. Living five hours away and having a close relationship with Moore, Snyder was excited to be able to put this event on in Emporia.
“Austin is my kid, so I’d do just about anything for him,” she said. “Him and I have a special bond I don’t think anything could break.
“When you have a family in need, you bundle together and do what you can do.”
The family is taking everything day-by-day, and everyone is in good spirits. Austin’s aunt, Darlena Sherwood, said Austin is “awesome” and “doing very well.” She hopes the community keeps their hopes up and continues praying for Moore.
Austin said he was feeling good and a little nervous. He was admitted into Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City today. There, he will undergo 10 days of total body radiation and chemotherapy before his bone marrow transplant on Dec. 18.
After the transplant, Moore will stay in the hospital for 60 days and at the Ronald McDonald House for three to six months thereafter. He cannot be further than 30 miles from Children’s Mercy during this time.
“He’s basically going to be living in Kansas City for the next eight months,” Moore’s father Daren said. He will stay with Austin during the weekends, and his wife, Laura, will stay during the week.
“It’s a long process,” Daren said. “He’s got at least a year to two years before he’ll be back, recovered from it all.”
The Moores planned to celebrate Christmas on Sunday before going to the hospital Monday.
Family and friends were happy to help the Moore family however they could.
“It’s a blessing to help somebody,” Rhonda Harder, long-time family friend, said. She hopes the family gets “total healing” and that Moore “gets to be a kid again.”
To help the Moore family by making a donation to Austin’s Race, contact Janice Miller at Moon Title and Escrow or Brenda Schroeder at Timmerman Elementary School.
