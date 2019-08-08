Festive lights, sounds and smells brought the Lyon County Fairgrounds to life Wednesday evening as community members gathered for the official opening of the annual carnival.
Running from 6 p.m. — 10 p.m. every night until Aug. 17, the carnival will provide visitors a chance to ride their favorite attractions, win prizes and sample a variety of fair foods. As with past years, $25 nightly wristbands will grant an all-you-can-ride pass to the fun, but more budget-conscious thrillseekers will also be able to join in.
“Everyone’s favorite rides will be returning this year,” Lyon County Fair Board Secretary Sheila Price said. “We’re doing the wristbands again this time, but people should know they can also buy individually-priced tickets if they just want to ride a single, specific ride.”
Besides the nightly carnival, visitors will also be able to enjoy a packed slate of grandstand events throughout the duration of the fair. Fans of rodeo will have plenty of options to choose from with the Pee Wee Rodeo, set for 6 p.m. Thursday, the Ranch Rodeo at 7 p.m. Saturday and joint Mutton Bustin’ and Buck Rumble & Roll competitions scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Automotive competitions will kick off 7 p.m. Wednesday with the Antique Tractor Pull, which will include free admission. The following night will bring the return of an exciting fan-favorite event.
“We’re bringing back ATV races this year, which we haven’t had for a couple of years, and those are going to be at 7 p.m. August 15,” Price said. “It’s going to be structured by different age divisions, so it will be a good time for everyone.”
Fair staples such as the Truck and Tractor Pull and Demolition Derby will round out the grandstand events, taking place at 7 p.m. Aug. 16 and Aug. 17, respectively. Gate tickets for most grandstand events are $15 for adults, but can be purchased online for $12 through Friday. Children 12 and under will gain entry for $2.
“There are some changes to the schedule this year, so we want people to be aware,” Price said. “The 4-H Premium sale will be on Monday [August 12] instead of Tuesday, as it has been in the past, so we hope people will be able to come out.”
For a complete schedule of events and ticketing information, visit lyoncountyfairks.org. Those with further questions are encouraged to call the Lyon County Fair Board at 342-5014 or reach out online at facebook.com/LyonCountyFairboard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.