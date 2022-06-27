READING — After years of bad weather and a pandemic, organizers of the Tornado Trot and Trail were thankful to have a “normal” event again.
“It went as good as possible, I think,” Jann Briggs said from Reading Sunday evening.
Final numbers from the annual fundraising run, walk and bike ride were not yet available. But fellow organizer Nancy Standiferd said Monday that 72 people participated in Saturday morning’s event.
“I’d say that’s a pretty strong year for us,” Briggs said.
The last three years disrupted the numbers – first due to bad weather, then COVID-19.
What began as a 5,000-meter “trot” is now down to 10 people on foot, with the rest cycling. This year, for the second time, riders could choose between a 14.5-mile and a 26.5-mile course.
“A lot of people were just riding for fun,” Briggs said, with part of one course on the Flint Hills Trail.
Last year’s event raised about $2,000 for the event’s current cause, Handlebars of Hope. The nonprofit ministry run by Matt and Stephanie Brown repairs and provides bicycles to children across the U.S. and Mexico.
“They’re actually refurbishing bikes all week to take to Oklahoma City for Afghani refugees,” Briggs said, visiting from Texas.
The Tornado Trot and Trail takes its name from the disaster which started it.
A 2011 tornado damaged Reading City Park. The first several events raised money to rebuild it. That was finished in 2019. Then Briggs said the focus shifted toward “riding for the cause, running for the cause.”
(0) comments
