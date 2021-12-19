One week after a devastating fire in Emporia, the North Lyon County Fire Chief is out of the hospital and back home.
The Lyon County Emergency Communications Center posted a video of Theron Mott's homecoming Friday afternoon. Several siren-blaring fire trucks and other vehicles joined in a procession in rural Lyon County
“According to his wife, Chief Mott was eagerly looking forward to reuniting with their young daughter at home,” a Facebook post by the center said.
Mott was one of two firefighters injured at the Hornets Pointe apartment complex on Merchant Street.
Mott's injuries were serious enough that he spent several days in at Stormont-Vail Health in Topeka. The second injured person was less seriously hurt. That person's name has not been released.
Mott's parents wrote a letter to The Gazette this weekend, thanking everyone “for the caring and support you have shown and continue to show Tharon and his family.”
A GoFundMe campaign set up to provide emergency expenses for Mott's family was above $4,300 Sunday afternoon.
The December 12 fire left one building at the complex a total loss, with damage estimated at $870,000. Emporia Fire Chief Jack Taylor believes it's arson, but no further details have been disclosed. The Kansas Fire Marshal's office is investigating.
