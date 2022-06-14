Tuesday is a day to celebrate the stars and stripes. Several events are planned to mark Flag Day in the Emporia area.
The Emporia Lions Club invites all comers to wave a flag over Interstate 35. Two hours of waving will begin a 4 p.m. at the Road S bridge. The local Patriot Guard will provide flags.
The Emporia American Legion will both celebrate and retire flags Tuesday evening. A cookout with hamburgers, hot dogs and flags on sale will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the legion building, 2921 W. 12th Avenue.
A presentation on flag etiquette is planned at 6:45 p.m., followed by a flag retirement ceremony.
Chase County will hold its own flag retirement ceremony later in the evening. People with torn or soiled flags may bring them to All Veterans Memorial Park at 7:30 p.m.
The Flint Hills Community Band will perform patriotic music beginning at 8 p.m., followed by the retirement ceremony at dusk. Sunset in Cottonwood Falls is at 8:51 p.m.
The Chase County Senior Center will give a June crossword puzzle to anyone bringing in or wearing a U.S. flag Tuesday.
Flag Day marks the approval of the current flag design by the Continental Congress in 1777. June 14 also marks the anniversary of the founding of the U.S. Army and the birthday of former President Trump.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.