Trace of snow map - 1/9/23

This map shows the odds for a "trace" (0.1 inches) of snow later this week. Few places in eastern Kansas are likely to receive one inch.

 Courtesy Weather.gov/Topeka

If you've been missing true winter weather, a short spurt of it may be coming this week.

The National Weather Service advises “some rain and snow” could fall on the Emporia area Wednesday night. But a storm system will move through quickly.

