If you've been missing true winter weather, a short spurt of it may be coming this week.
The National Weather Service advises “some rain and snow” could fall on the Emporia area Wednesday night. But a storm system will move through quickly.
“At this point, snow accumulations look to be minor,” an extended forecast posted Monday morning said. “A dusting to a half-inch [is] possible.”
A trace seems more likely for Emporia before dawn Thursday, but that could be enough to make roads icy during the morning commute.
Sunday morning was the coldest one so far in 2013, with a low of 15 degrees in Cottonwood Falls and 18 at Emporia Municipal Airport.
But the Sunday high in Emporia jumped to 56, and sunny afternoon temperatures should remain in the above- normal 50s until the storm system comes through.
