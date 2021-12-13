“Holiday break” will not come early for Madison-Virgil students. It only will seem that way.
The USD 386 Board of Education agreed Monday night to keep classes open Tuesday, despite a surge of COVID-19 cases. Then students will be given packets for “homebound study” Wednesday through Friday, leading to holiday break.
Superintendent Stephen Jowers was hesitant to mention exact numbers, during the meeting or afterward to the Madison News. But he told the board the latest coronavirus spike involves students, regular teachers and substitutes.
“I wanted to go as long as we could,” Jowers said. “We’re getting to a point where it’s almost impossible to find coverage,” referring to teaching positions.
Jowers may not be able to provide hard numbers because the outbreak is changing rapidly.
"I tested one teacher who tested positive 30 minutes before the meeting," Jowers said.
He added that a majority of the teachers testing positive for COVID-19 have vaccinations against the virus. Even some asymptomatic adults are getting it.
A look at the online calendar explains the impact on the district.
Junior high school basketball Monday evening was postponed. The combined all-school year-end concert scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed. For the grade school, it was the second postponement in five days.
“All after school activities have been postponed until further notice,” the district’s social media feed announced Monday afternoon.
The most recent data posted by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment covers the two-week period ending last Wednesday. It shows USD 386 had only presumed case among students.
But Jowers pointed out that one COVID-19 case plus several close contacts in need of quarantine can equal a complicated math problem, especially in a small district. Madison-Virgil has 211 students.
By going to homework bound study instead of extending winter break, Madison-Virgil Schools will not lose any extra learning days that could be needed in 2022. They could be “snow days.” Or, one board member feared, there could be a coronavirus comeback.
“This is not going away,” Dallas Luthi said. “We’ll probably get this again later, or early in ‘22. So I say, save our days.”
“I know what kind of burden this puts on our community,” Jowers said. He called the change a “last resort.”
Teachers still will report to school buildings as they are able, to provide support for students who need it. But one board member indicated the switch will not be a big deal for Madison Elementary schools.
“As I recall, Fridays at the elementary school are just a party, anyway,” Jennifer Talkington said.
The second quarter officially ends Friday. Board members suggested some teachers could postpone finals until January.
After Tuesday, students will not return to Madison-Virgil schools until Thursday, January 6. But the high school basketball teams are scheduled to be on the road Tuesday, January 4.
The board did not discuss any adjustments in the district’s mask policy. They are “recommended” for unvaccinated people and groups.
Read more about Monday night’s meeting in the next edition of The Madison News.
