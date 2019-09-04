Members of the Emporia Community Foundation held a small celebration Tuesday to commemorate an important milestone for a well-known community nonprofit.
The Team Schnak Strong Fund reached a total of $50,000 as Team Schnak Cycling co-Founder Kent Schnakenberg came to the ECF offices to submit several donation checks. The fund was founded in Aug. 2016 with the intent of helping families in Emporia and surrounding areas manage the expenses associated with type I diabetes.
“We’re very honored to be a part of the Emporia Community Foundation,” Schnakenberg said. “The ECF gives us an opportunity to be able to reach out and raise money to help type I families in this area and around Kansas. There are a lot of great funds under the Community Foundation, and they all have their own causes, so it just helps make things a whole lot better for everybody.”
With Team Schnak Cycling, Schnakenberg travels across the country in his customized “T1 Destroyer” pickup, spreading the word about the disease and its symptoms through participating in bike races, tours and school outreach events. So far, Schnakenberg’s fund has donated $17,000 to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, put forth around $13,000 to cover enrollment costs for diabetes-related summer camps, raised more than $10,000 for promotions and marketing related to type I and has directly aided area families with about $6,000 worth of medical payments.
“What I think is unique [about Team Schnak] is that a lot of people find missions and causes that they’re passionate about, but they found a way to really promote it,” ECF Executive Director Becky Jeppesen said. “Not many people would be willing to paint their truck like that and go out and ride bike races … [They’ve] found a way to promote it that brings attention, but they’ve also had fun in doing it.”
“This, to me, epitomizes what the Community Foundation is all about,” ECF Board of Directors Member Bill Barnes added. “It’s about us finding willing donors through [Team Schnak’s] work to meet a need, and they’ve certainly kept doing that over the years.”
While Schnakenberg was obviously excited to reach the $50,000 mark, he said there was still plenty of work to be done before Emporia Area Match Day on Nov. 11. Those looking to make a donation or get involved with Team Schnak are encouraged to visit www.emporiamatchday.com/teamschnak or reach out on the Team Schnak Facebook page.
“I’ve grown up here, and Emporia has been great to me and my family,” Schnakenberg said. “It’s my home, and I just want to make sure people that have needs have others there to help take care of them. Being part of the [ECF] is great, and there’s a lot of really generous people in this area, so we want to keep that moving forward.
“If people do want to help, [Match Day] is the day to do it. They can come that day, donate money and then a portion of that is matched by this big pool of funds they have from several key families and area businesses.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.