For the most part, the Emporia area is dodging an aftershock from last week’s fierce winter blast. But not completely.
Emporia Municipal Airport reported 0.03 inches of precipitation Sunday evening. It fell as freezing rain.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
For the most part, the Emporia area is dodging an aftershock from last week’s fierce winter blast. But not completely.
Emporia Municipal Airport reported 0.03 inches of precipitation Sunday evening. It fell as freezing rain.
“Stay home,” Lyon County Sheriff Jeff Cope advised in a text message Monday morning, “Roads are black ice at this time.”
“The roads are getting nasty and are very, very slick!” the Lyon County Emergency Communications Center warned on Facebook Sunday evening.
A Kansas Department of Transportation map showed Interstate 35 was partially covered with snow or ice between Neosho Rapids and Williamsburg.
The Emporia Police Department switched to “Level 2” reporting of collisions because of the ice.
“ If your vehicles are mobile and no one is injured, exchange information between drivers and report the accident by phone or in the EPD lobby after the storm has passed,” a Facebook notice said.
An Emporia Fire Department spokesman said Monday morning that conditions were a bit icy. But crews had no major emergencies to cause concerns.
Other parts of the Midwest were worse, Parts of Iowa were reported three inches of new snow Monday morning.
Emporia officially came out of the deep freeze Sunday night, with the temperature rising to 35 degrees. But that followed a morning low of three, breaking a December 25 record which had stood since 1962.
Other records were shattered in Emporia over the weekend. Friday’s high of 12 and low of -4 broke coldness records for the day from 2013.
Cottonwood Falls never climbed above zero Friday. The high there was reported as -4, with a low of -8. Then the slow climb began, with highs of 10 Saturday and 20 Sunday.
The temperature in Emporia is expected to drop all day Monday, with the wind chill landing below zero Monday night in some places.
But more moderate weather is expected after that, with highs near 40 Tuesday and approaching 55 Thursday. Precipitation forecast for Friday night is expected to be rain.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.