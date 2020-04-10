The David Traylor Zoo of Emporia may be temporarily closed to the public, but staff members are working hard on a number of projects and continue to keep animals safe and cared for through the COVID-19 pandemic.
That’s what Zoo Director Lisa Keith said during a virtual Coffee and Conversation talk hosted by the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce Thursday morning. Keith provided an online tour of the zoo and discussed ongoing projects, such as the Oasis Campaign renovation project.
While progress on the Oasis Campaign renovations is not as far along as expected, Keith said that had more to do with weather than the ongoing pandemic. Still, the pandemic is causing some delays.
“Right now with some doctors’ offices and dentists being closed, I know our contractor is focusing on [another project] that is currently closed,” she told The Emporia Gazette in a phone interview after the talk. “They are trying to get that done before the office reopens to everybody. Hopefully we’re next, and hopefully the weather cooperates. Next week the weather is supposed to be just horrible, and we’re not liking that.”
Keith said it was strange not having visitors walking around in the zoo. The zoo closed to the public March 20 as a safety measure for staff and animals as COVID-19 began to appear in the area.
“During the winter we slow down, but we still have people who frequent the zoo,” she said. “Now we have it where every day the gates are locked. At this point, we have a foot bath at the entrance of the zoo and every person who enters the zoo — whether it be horticulture or animal care staff — they all have to go through that foot bath before they enter and right before they exit just to protect the animals in the zoo.”
Keith said the recent discovery of a tiger testing positive for COVID-19 at the Bronx Zoo in New York has caused the zoo to take extra precautions to protect all of its animals. That means wearing personal protective equipment such as masks and gloves in all areas, instead of just with the primates. Because of the extra need, Keith said the zoo was starting to run low on its supply of masks and gloves.
“Personal protective equipment is an ongoing thing here,” she said. “I hate to take this away from the human-medical side of things here, but we could use masks here, too.”
Reusable masks can be used by zoo staff in certain areas and habitats, she said.
“If anybody is making those and would want to donate those, we would be greatly appreciative of those donations,” she said. “We’ve always used PPE with our lemurs and tamarins because they can give us stuff and vice versa, but now that we’ve learned that we can give things to our cats — it’s just dangerous, and our supply is dwindling. I’m glad we closed the zoo when we did. I think we did something proactively enough that we saved our animals from catching it at this point.”
Keith said the zoo is also accepting donations of colored bottle caps for its next bottle cap mural project. Bottle caps in blues, greens, tans and greens are greatly appreciated and can be donated by calling the zoo office at 341-4365.
And in the meantime, zoo staff is working on projects that they can’t otherwise work on while visitors are inside the park.
“There’s a lot of behind-the-scenes stuff happening right now, and our staff is still working really hard,” Keith said. “Animal care is still essential, kind of like our veterinarians. It’s very much needed during this time.”
