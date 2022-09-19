An investment in college exam preparatory classes seemed to pay off well for Northern Heights High School seniors last year.
“Every student that wanted to take the ACT prep class, they school district paid for them,” USD 251 Superintendent Robert Blair said.
The results: NHHS students had an average American College Test score of 23.5 out of 36. Students who had taken the ACT before improved by an average 1.5 points.
Blair shared the results with the North Lyon County School Board at last week’s meeting. They also discussed capital outlay projects for next summer.
“Some of our capital outlay is recurring maintenance that we do year-in year-out,” Blair explained. That includes everything from parking lot repairs to new Chromebooks for students.
The board approved this fall’s trip to the Future Farmers of America convention. Eight students and two adults will attend the meetings in Indianapolis Oct. 25-28, costing $2,610 collected through fundraising.
Blair also noted that the new NLC Early Learning Center in Allen still has two openings for parents of preschoolers.
