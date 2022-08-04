Fifth Judicial District nominating commission - 8.4.22

The Fifth Judicial District Nominating Commission held a second Zoom meeting Thursday. One member challenged the motives of one applicant for District Judge.

 Courtesy YouTube.com/Kansas Judicial Branch

The commission assigned with recommending a new district judge began discussing candidates Thursday. One of them came under scrutiny right away.

“One of these applicants is from out-of-county. She's widely traveled,” retired Strong City attorney Charles Rayl said. “I do not see a need to interview her.”

