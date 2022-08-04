The commission assigned with recommending a new district judge began discussing candidates Thursday. One of them came under scrutiny right away.
“One of these applicants is from out-of-county. She's widely traveled,” retired Strong City attorney Charles Rayl said. “I do not see a need to interview her.”
Rayl was talking about Anderson County Attorney Elizabeth Oliver, one of four applicants to replace retiring Judge Merlin Wheeler. She's the only applicant from outside the Fifth Judicial District.
“I would question whether she's going to use this as a steppingstone for something else, or whether or not she is a viable candidate for the judgeship.” Rayl said during a Zoom meeting.
Rayl pointed to Oliver's resume. She was elected Anderson County Attorney in November 2020, after serving as Assistant County Attorney in Montgomery and Sumner Counties. But LinkedIn indicates Oliver also spent three years at Kansas Legal Services in Emporia from 2014-17.
“That does not lead to what we're looking for as a judge in this community,” Rayl said. “This district has had a history of having judges serve for a long period of time.”
For instance, Wheeler has been on the bench for 32 years. His last day on the job will be Friday, September 2.
But Rayl's motion to exclude Oliver from the interview process failed by a 6-2 margin. So Oliver will join Jeremy Dorsey, Judge Douglas Jones and Laura Miser for interviews with the commission next Thursday.
“It's only going to take us a few more minutes to interview all four of them,” Emporia attorney Michael Helbert said. “The optics will be better for the public to see that we took the time to interview all the applicants.”
Kansas Supreme Court Justice Mellssa Standridge, the non-voting chair of the commission, noted that the members will not rank the candidates after the interviews. But the members must submit at least three finalists to Gov. Laura Kelly for a selection.
“The default is: yes, the Governor will interview all three of the names sent up,” Standridge said. But she noted governors don't always do that.
The order of the interviews was determined through a random drawing. Dorsey, an Emporia School Board member, will be questioned for 30 minutes first, followed by Assistant Lyon County Attorney Miser.
Oliver will follow them, with Lyon County Magistrate Judge Jones appearing last.
The commission combines attorneys with people in other professions. It will spend the next week doing background checks on the four candidates to make sure they're qualified for the job.
Next Thursday's interviews in Room 201 of the Lyon County Courthouse will be open to the public, beginning at 9 a.m. The meeting will not be livestreamed.
