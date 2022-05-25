Flood fears eased across the Emporia area Tuesday, as the heaviest rain from a storm system fell on central and southern Kansas.
“Isolated thunderstorms are possible in parts of central and southeast Kansas,” a National Weather Service advisory from Wichita said. But the afternoon storms are not expected to be strong or severe.
The Cottonwood River is expected to crest at Cottonwood Falls at 4.8 feet Thursday night. That's four feet below flood stage, which is far better than the 10-foot range feared on Tuesday.
Recording stations outside Emporia received more than one inch of rain Tuesday. Municipal Airport reported 1.02 inches.
Southwest of the city, there were 1.06 inches Tuesday, while northwest of town there were 1.29 inches. Madison had 0.80 inches.
Emporia could receive as much as one additional inch of rain by Thursday. Then the storm clouds finally should move away, bringing sunshine and warmer conditions for Memorial Day weekend.
