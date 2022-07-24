Saturday at the Site held its bi-monthly event this weekend and gave an informational talk about the William Allen White three-cent stamp and its first-day covers.
First-day covers are envelopes that have new stamps from the first day they are released. Many of them have designs based on the person or thing being honored or shown in the stamp. Darla Malleine, the informational speaker, said they are a great resource to teach students about historical figures such as William Allen White.
“The William Allen White stamp sold 63,364,800 stamps in two months,” said Malleine.
The stamp was approved by the House of Representatives, the Senate and signed into legislation by President Harry Truman. It was first suggested in the House by Edward H. Rees then was pushed by Authur Capper in the Senate.
On June 16, 1948, the stamp to honor William Allen White was signed into legislation by President Harry Truman in Emporia. He also addressed the community in a short speech when signing the legislation.
People in the community rushed to get the stamp along with designing first-day covers. There are at least 33 different first-day covers but there also could be countless one-of-a-kind first-day covers from his stamp. So many requests for the stamp came in the leading months that the post office had to hire on extra staff to handle the demand.
To learn more about the history of William Allen White and Emporia come to join Saturday at the Site. The next two events will be on August 13, where they will be talking about the former monkey island, and August 27, where they will be discussing William Allen White’s childhood home in El Dorado. You can also find more information on their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/kansasredrocks.
