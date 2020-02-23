While the murmurs surrounding the USD 253 bond issue have subsided in the last few months since it passed, work on school improvements has done anything but quiet down.
Superintendent Kevin Case said the bond issue has evolved into “Building for the Future” (or #Building4TheFuture on social media). Since the bond passed in November, behind-the-scenes actions have ensued in order to best prepare for the construction ahead.
In mid-December, the bonds were sold at lower interest rates than anticipated. In the two months since, the district, HTK Architects and McCownGordon have created a schedule of when all of the projects are slated to begin and finish.
The project in its entirety is currently in the programming and designing phase. Involved parties are taking closer looks at the different basic facility amenities, such as the location of outlets, sinks and technology in each of the affected areas of the facilities. Teachers and administrators are providing input, and minor adjustments are being made where necessary. The district also has visitations scheduled with other schools that have recently upgraded their facilities.
“One school of thought is that you pass a bond issue and then the next day you start doing the work,” Case said. “People maybe don’t know what’s happening because a lot of it’s happening behind the scenes”
The first three buildings affected will be Emporia High School, Maynard Early Childhood Center and Walnut Elementary School. Case said to expect “dirt being moved” come October or November.
Prior to construction, the district budget is due to Lyon County at the end of August. Between budget submission and the November tax statement, the county will determine the final mill rates.
“We’re just optimistic right now about how this is all going to play out,” Case said. “We know it’s going to be very minimal, and we’re hoping it’s maybe even less than we said it is.”
From an outside perspective, City Manager Mark McAnarney is enthusiastic about the ways in which the renovations will improve life in the City of Emporia. He said he believes quality education is “very important for all of our kids,” while also having an effect on the larger community. A healthy school system is representative of a healthy city.
“I think a good, quality public education is very, very important to a community,” McAnanery said. “I think we constantly have to reinvest in our facilities and make sure that we’re updated and state of the art, so we can compete in the world.”
Both Case and McAnarney expressed the importance of school safety and security, a shared concern with parents, faculty and staff. Case said it has been fulfilling to watch things that were just ideas come into reality. He appreciates how McCownGordon has systems in place that help guide families and district employees through the process, such as with the timeline. One of McCownGordon’s goals was to exceed the district’s expectations, and Case said they have, so far.
Overall, Case said he feels good about the progress, as it continues to evolve into a means of community enrichment. To stay updated throughout the procress, visit usd253.org/bond or follow Emporia Public Schools on Facebook.
