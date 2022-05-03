One adult was injured Tuesday afternoon when a car and an Emporia Public Schools District school bus collided in west Emporia.
Officers were called to West Sixth Avenue and Industrial Road around 4 p.m. Police on the scene said no one in the bus was injured.
"The bus was stopped at Stratford and Sixth Avenue," said Officer Sinjin Andrews. "They did stop at the stop sign and for some unknown reason, they were unable to see the black passenger car traveling eastbound on West Sixth Avenue.
Andrews said the school bus, driven by 34-year-old Jessamyn Weingartner, pulled out in front of a 2010 Hyundai Elantra driven by 21-year-old Alyssa Good. The passenger car struck the bus just behind the driver front tire. Traffic was blocked for a short time.
He said the driver of the passenger car was "OK" thought she was transported to Newman Regional Health for treatment of minor injuries. No injuries were reported on the bus.
The bus was occupied by 21 students and the driver. Parents of the students on the bus were notified of the accident.
"All of the students on the bus had no injuries and were checked over by EMS," he said.
Andrews said there's no indication that speed was a factor in the accident.
"From the witness statements, none of them indicated that the black car was speeding," he said. "They stated that the bus was sitting here for some time, probably allowing for other traffic to get through, and then ... it's unknown whether they saw the black car when they started proceeding into the intersection."
USD 253 community relations director Lyndel Landgren said a second bus came to pick up students from the scene of the accident.
"All of the students were picked up by another bus and delivered home safely," he said in an email. "We appreciate our staff and the emergency personnel who assisted in this accident."
