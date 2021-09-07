Special to The Gazette
The 6th Annual North Lyon County Veterans Memorial Project Inc. Fundraiser will be held from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Sept. 11 at Bushong City Park. Organizers have a day filled with family-friendly activities planned as they continue working on Phase 2 of the Veterans Memorial Project.
Phase 2 is a Memorial Wall Garden Honoring the 10 Veterans from Bushong that died in WWII.
The event to Honor the Veterans will begin with acknowledging the 20th Anniversary is of 9/11. They will start with the lowering of the flag to half-staff, “Taps” will be played, the National Anthem will be sung and an invocation said.
The event will also feature a car and bike show. The first 20 cars will receive dash plaques and the first 20 bikes will receive patches. They will award trophies for first and second place in each category. First place will also receive a Casey’s gift card.
A Pulled Pork Cook Off will award trophies for first and second place.
The American Legion Post #389 will be present.
Reenactors from the 101st Airborne Dog Co. and the 128th Evacuation will return. A NLCVM board member will be doing a challenge to benefit Mission 22 for suicide prevention.
Organizers will also hold a “Kiss the Pig” contest. A wide variety of vendors are set to attend including Pampered Chef, Watkins, jewelry, handmade items and many more.
Other activities during the day include:
Live auction
Crochet flag blankets for veterans and auction
Bake sale
Live music featuring Lee Muller and Eric Murphy
Raffles including donations and 50/50
For more information follow @nlcvm on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.