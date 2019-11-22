MADISON —The Madison Bulldogs football team saw its season end one game short of the 8-man D1 Championship Friday evening as the Bulldogs were overpowered by visiting Canton-Galva, 46-6.
“Canton-Galva is an outstanding football team, and they just brought it tonight,” said Madison Head Coach Alex McMillian after the game. “We didn’t play as well as we would’ve liked, and that’s a product of how big, fast, strong and physical Canton-Galva is. We didn’t execute like we should’ve at times, but again that goes back to the way Canton-Galva played us.”
The matchup of unbeatens made for plenty of nerves on both sides early, as miscues from the offensive units resulted in quick punts. The Eagles made use of their extra adrenaline first, taking only three plays to reach the endzone on their second drive. Senior quarterback Landon Everett threw a short out route which looked to be a surefire interception near the sideline, but the bullet made it through traffic. Sophomore receiver Tyson Stuber ran the next 64 yards untouched, giving the Eagles a possession lead early.
Canton-Galva stifled Madison throughout the remainder of the first quarter, holding the Bulldogs to just three first-downs in the opening 12 minutes. The Eagles would account for the same amount of conversions their next drive, taking more than 6 minutes off the clock on a 14-play, 51 yard series. A short sneak for Everett helped Canton-Galva extend its lead to 16-0 with eight minutes remaining before halftime.
The Bulldogs didn’t wait long to respond, cutting into their deficit on a lightning-fast, 69-yard return touchdown by senior Nasun Wasson on the ensuing kick. However, the quick score also served to get a gassed Madison defense right back on the field. The Eagles needed only their ground game on the following drive, going 64 yards on eight rushes. A 33-yard scramble up the middle from Everett helped extend the Canton-Galva advantage to 24-6 at the 4:09 mark before half.
Madison moved the ball on its next possession, but was unable to reach the promised land, turning the ball over on downs inside the Canton-Galva 10-yard line. The trend would continue into the second half as a long opening drive by the Bulldogs fell just short — taking more than six minutes off the clock in the process. A fourth-and-goal at the Eagles’ two-yard line turned into fourth down from the seven after a backbreaking false start penalty. A desperation pass from junior Ryan Wolgram then fell incomplete, keeping the Bulldogs’ deficit at 18 midway through the third.
From that point forward, the Eagles would overwhelm Madison which was without two-way spark plug Hunter Engle throughout much of the second half due to a leg injury. Canton Galva scored on its next two offensive possessions, bringing its cushion to 38-6 by the end of the third quarter and effectively ending the game before adding another garbage-time touchdown late.
Despite the loss, McMillian had nothing but positives to say about his team’s fight throughout the contest and season at large. He credited his seniors for providing the squad with a fighting spirit that showed week in and week out, even through times of adversity.
“This is the first group I’ve had that I’ve been able to coach all the way through,” McMillian said of the three Bulldogs seniors. “They’ve seen the bad with finishing 3-6, and they’ve seen the good at 11-1. They’re really the cornerstone of our program and have helped us get to where we are today.
“I would describe them with one word: ‘passion.’ They left it all out there on the field tonight and every other week. That’s all you can ask for as a head coach.”
