Emporia Recreation Center Assistant Wellness Supervisor Aaron Hammond said Tuesday provided “wonderful weather for the Disc Golf event” at Hammond Park.”
The teams were separated into three divisions based on the best performer from each team.
Dynamic Discs Veterans took first in the top division with a total score of 50. The DD Recruits were just one shot back at 51 while The Pound (Simmons Pet Food) took third at 57.
Wolf Creek claimed the top spot in the second division with a 60 while Holiday Resort and USD 253 - Elementary finished second and third with 63 and 67 strokes, respectively, among the two-person teams. Coca Cola won the third division with a 69. Agbackers (70) and TTC (72) were second and third.
With just two events remaining, Wolf Creek has a sizeable overall lead at 312 points. Hill’s RED is in second at 285. The DD Recruits climbed into a tie with The Pound for third overall as each sit at 271.
