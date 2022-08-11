Morning joggers and walkers have some extra inspiration to get outside right now. The weather is relatively cool for mid-August.
The Thursday morning low at Emporia Municipal Airport was 57 degrees. It was the coolest morning since Thursday, June 9.
A reporting station three miles northwest of town dropped to 60 Wednesday morning. Cottonwood Falls has seen two morning lows of 62 in consecutive days.
The Friday morning low in Emporia is forecast to be 63.
But summer heat is still around, and it's forecast to increase. Thursday's high of 93 will be followed by 95 Friday. Triple-digit highs could be back this weekend.
The National Weather Service has added a 30% chance for rain Monday morning, with increasing chances toward the middle of next week.
