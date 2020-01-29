The opening round of play wrapped up on Tuesday evening for the Lyon County League Tournament at White Auditorium.
Burlingame girls 58, Waverly 50
BHS 6 10 20 22 — 58
WHS 3 16 14 17 — 50
Burlingame: Punches 21, Winters 14, Giffin 13, Simmons 9, Lewis 1.
Waverly: McWilliams 11, Mitchell 2, Foster 5, Vogts 8, Patterson 5, Romig 6, Meehan 2.
Burlingame boys 43, Waverly 42
BHS 15 6 12 10 — 43
WHS 14 5 10 13 — 42
Burlingame: Noonan 4, Kline 4, Tyson 12, Robison 2, Briggs 9, Quaney 12.
Waverly: Patterson 12, Pyle 7, Lacey 20, Foster 3.
Olpe Girls 90, Marais des Cygnes 5
OHS 32 26 18 14 — 90
MdDV 0 5 0 0 — 5
Olpe: M. Smith 8, Steffes 4, Fritts 4, Davis 2, Heins 10, Bishop 10, Fisher 8, Clark 2, M. Broyles 6, L. Broyles 24, J. Smith 12.
MdCV: Simmons 2, McGowin 2, Cormode 1.
Madison boys 62, Southern Coffey Co. 19
SCC 3 9 4 3 — 19
MHS 13 12 26 11 — 62
Southern Coffey: Voorhees 1, Lind 11, Borntreger 2, Heslop 2, Gleue 3.
Madison: Turner 8, Wolgram 7, Bro. Rayburn 1, Bra. Rayburn 2, Dannels 3, Stutesman 16, Buettner 8, Engle 4, Harrison 13.
