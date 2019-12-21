A technical foul proved to be the difference in what was the definition of a back-and-forth basketball game Friday evening at Emporia High School, as the Spartans took a double-overtime battle over Topeka West by a score of 64-57.
After both squads had decent looks to win the game at the end of regulation, the contest found itself knotted at 57-57 with just over two minutes remaining in the second overtime. A questionable travel call which could’ve as easily been deemed a foul — and the ensuing disagreement between player and referee — sent EHS junior Charles Snyder to the charity stripe with a chance to give his team the lead.
“The [technical foul] was huge,” said EHS Head Coach Beau Welch after the game. “To me, the difference in the game was that our guys never broke … I thought our guys showed a lot of poise, which is something we’ve really been preaching here lately. We really came through in that department.”
Capping a night in which he provided much of his team’s firepower — to the tune of 21 points on 7-of-13 field goal shooting — Snyder calmly knocked down both shots to give the Spartans what would prove to be the winning scores. Topeka West was never able to regain composure after the momentary lapse, going scoreless in the period after turning the ball over on three of its next four possessions and forcing quick, contested shots in a frantic attempt to force a third overtime.
“Snyder really showed what he does for our team tonight,” Welch said. “When we’re able to play through him, it makes our other guys better, and they’re pretty good players already. Our offense tonight was kind of who we envisioned ourselves being coming into the season. We need to keep progressing and keep piggybacking off of this.”
Despite the constant back-and-forth pace of the game even in added time, Welch relied on just six players throughout the entire contest. Starters accounted for all of Emporia’s offensive production, in fact. Junior Hunter Hines added 16 of his own to complement Snyder’s night, while seniors Beau Baumgardner, Connor Hoyt and Skyler Douglas finished with 10, 9 and 8 points, respectively.
“In the first overtime, we talked about subbing, but our guys were too invested in the game to pull any one of them out,” Welch said. “Our starters had earned the right to stay on the floor and win it, and they definitely rewarded themselves with their effort.”
As could be expected, final statistics proved fairly even with the Spartans outshooting the Chargers 50 percent (17-of-34) to 49 percent (19-of-39) from two-point range. EHS made four of its 12 shots from behind the arc, while West hit just three of its own, needing eight more attempts. The teams also combined for nearly 40 turnovers on the night, with 20 coming from the Spartans and 19 from the visitors.
“I think this is a huge win for us, because they’re a really, really good basketball team,” Welch said. “I think they’re as good as anybody we’re going to see the rest of the year, so we need to use this to give us some momentum coming out of winter break against a really solid T-High team.”
The Spartans (4-2) will be back in action Tuesday, Jan. 7 at Topeka High. Tip-off is tentatively scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
EHS: 13 13 11 16 4 7 — 64
TWHS: 13 12 13 15 4 0 — 57
EHS: Snyder 21, Hines 16, Baumgardner 10, Hoyt 9, Douglas 8
TWHS : Brooks 20, Bitler 11, Alexander 9, Harrison 8, Durall 4, Wolf 3, Elder 1, Lowery 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.