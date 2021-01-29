The Emporia Community Foundation presented checks totaling $25,000 to its 2021 grant recipients Tuesday afternoon.
The Emporia Senior Center, CrossWinds Counseling & Wellness and Project Playscape were the Lyon County-based beneficiaries of the grant checks, for which applications were accepted during the month of September 2020. The Grants Committee reviewed the applications and selected the recipients later in the fall.
The Emporia Senior Center collected a $6,000 grant, and director Ian Boyd explained that the funds would be used to replace old furniture in its building.
“It’ll be to replace some of the charitable gaming furniture,” he said. “Charitable gaming is our bingo operations. Some of the tables and chairs need to be replaced.”
Boyd also said that the money would also be used to buy furniture for a new area of the center to provide services to members.
“Part of the grant is also earmarked to purchase furniture for a dedicated clinic room,” he said. “With the clinics, we offer financial, legal [services]; there’s also a foot or medical clinic. We’ve got a room that’s dedicated to it, but there’s no furniture. And so that way everything’s updated, clean, fresh and new.”
Some of the furniture in the senior center is 15 to 20 years old, Boyd estimated, and he said they have sustained a good deal of wear and tear between daily usage by members and also by groups that rent out the senior center.
Becky Nurnberg, executive director of the Emporia Community Foundation, said that the senior center received the grant because of the critical role it plays in the community.
“The Emporia Senior Center serves the seniors in our community,” she said. “It gives them a social outlet, it helps them with their healthcare, it helps them with education and it’s vital for our community.”
Boyd said that the grant will cover most of the cost of the furniture, but that the senior center will still need to do more fundraising to allow it to adapt to the challenges that COVID-19 has presented.
“One of the things that we’re working on is trying to go more virtual,” he said. “I don’t think that with COVID it’s going to allow us to open the way we need to. So we’re looking at possibly putting cameras and different types of video and audio systems here where we can either broadcast to our members or they can dial in via Zoom or GoToMeeting.”
The senior center will also raise additional funds to continue buying sanitization supplies to create as safe an environment as possible for its at-risk population as well as a wheelchair accessible bus to use when the LCAT is not running.
Boyd encouraged anyone who is interested in supporting the senior center to give him a call at 620-343-3160 or stop by the senior center’s location at 603 E. 12th Ave in Emporia.
CrossWinds Counseling and Wellness received a $6,000 grant to complete work on its Evergreen Home.
“[CrossWinds] is something that’s needed in the community,” Nurnberg said. “CrossWinds plays a huge role, especially right now with the pandemic.”
Robyn Nienstedt-Whitaker manages Evergreen Home for CrossWinds and explained how the program meets community needs.
“We’re a transitional living program,” she said. “We’re a licensed residential care facility. So we have up to eight individuals at a time. It’s for adults who are classified as severely, persistently mentally ill. Our typical referrals are from state hospitals, jails and higher levels of care. Our goal is to transition from a higher level of care here and then successfully transition them out into the community to reduce hospitalizations.”
Residents at Evergreen Home typically live in the house for four to seven months as they establish community supports for increased stability once they leave the program and reintegrate into the community.
Lucas Moody, the development manager at CrossWinds, said that the funds received from the community foundations would be used to improve conditions in the Evergreen Home.
“All the bedrooms and the living room were all carpet and it was fairly old carpet,” Moody said. “It wasn’t easy to keep it clean. It was that tight carpet. So with the grant, we were able to do some matching. We came in and actually were able to put down all new hardwood floors.”
CrossWinds was also able to purchase new furniture for the home as well.
“We have eight new beds for everybody to sleep on,” Moody said. “We also have dressers coming in and we also have new headboards. … This is a change to revitalize everything and make people feel good about the environment they’re living in. …
“These are things that just don’t happen without the Emporia Community Foundation’s assistance. They don’t happen without those help and those matching opportunities to do stuff like this, or we’d still be figuring out how to use old dressers and dealing with file cabinets for storage.”
Nienstedt-Whitaker said that, so far, the improvements at Evergreen Home have been well-received by residents.
“They love it,” she said. “They’re really excited to get new dressers because everything was pretty outdated. But then they also got new mattresses and they’re going to get new headboards, new frames. It makes them feel valued as a resident here and less institutionalized, so it gives them a bit more hope than what they would have otherwise.”
Project Playscape is an Americus-based organization that was born in 2010 when it raised money to update the park equipment in town. Its current project is its most ambitious: to raise $400,000 to demolish Americus’s one baseball field and build an entirely new complex with two fields.
Britney Hinrichs is the founder and president of Project Playscape and she explained that having only one field was no longer tenable for the community.
“[A single field] gave Americus Recreation Organization a little bit of a struggle because they were now left with trying to maintain a full Americus baseball program with one field,” Hinrichs said. “They have a lot of kids. It’s a very successful program. The city of Americus did not have enough funds to go in and build a brand new field or even have any possibilities to put in an extra field. And that’s where Project Playscape saw the need.”
Project Playscape has been working with the Americus Recreation Organization and BG Consultants to develop a plan for the complex. In addition to the two new fields, a playground will be built for younger children and an old pool house will be renovated to serve as restrooms, concessions and storage.
Hinrichs reported that fundraising has gone very well so far, and that, with the $8,000 grant from the Emporia Community Foundation, Project Playscape has raised $348,000 of the required $400,000.
“Project Playscape is not just us. It’s us and it’s the community working with this,” Hinrichs said. “I’m going to give props to the Emporia Community Foundation too because they are really good advocates and they support what we’re doing and they’ve helped us with guidance on grant-writing.”
Nurnberg said that the appeal of supporting Project Playscape was not simply for how it would benefit the city of Americus, but for the local area as a whole.
“One of the reasons why the committee liked this one was, in bringing in traveling baseball tournaments and things like that, there’s no place to stay in Americus, so they’ll be coming down here to Emporia or Council Grove or even Manhattan or some of the other communities,” Nurnberg said. “They’ll use the baseball field [in Americus], but they’ll get gas, they’ll eat in Emporia.
“When [the committee] looked at that, it wasn’t just the Americus community. It was the whole surrounding community that would be impacted by having this baseball field there.”
Hinrichs said that the timetable for construction is still in flux and difficult to predict, but she hopes that the old field will be demolished early in the spring and construction of the complex will be completed toward the end of this year’s baseball season.
In the meantime, fundraising efforts will continue. Project Playscape will host a wall of money event on Feb. 26 and 27, and a biscuits, gravy and pancake feed at Harry & Lloyd’s in Americus on Feb. 28. Hinrichs said that she’s still looking for businesses to donate three raffle items for the wall of money, and potentially for a business to match the money raised that weekend.
Anyone interested in supporting Project Playscape can visit its Facebook page or mail monetary donations to: Emporia Community Foundation Re: Project Playscape 527 Commercial Street, Suite B Emporia, KS 66801.
