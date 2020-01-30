Neosho Lodge No. 27 of LeRoy raised more than $84,000 for the Southern Coffey County School of LeRoy and Gridley Veterans Honor Flight Program during its 2019 fundraiser.
The fundraiser brought lodge brothers to a number of different locations over seven months to sell raffle tickets. The raffle sales totaled $24,971 of the $84,175 raised last year.
To date, the SCC Honor Flight has sent 478 area veterans — including a number from Emporia and Lyon County — to Washington DC for two days to observe the monuments built on their behalf.
“Without the good support that we have from the City of Emporia and the strong support that we have from the American Legion and people like Cleat Buckbee, it wouldn’t have been the success it has been,” Neosho Lodge No. 27 Secretary Don Meats said.
Meats said the next major fundraiser will be held in 2021, but those interested in contributing toward honor flight costs are welcome to do so at any time.
“If anybody, any business or any foundation would like to continue to contribute, we welcome anyone who would like to help us out with this great program,” he said. “Our next flight on April 9 - 10 will move our number up to 502 veterans served. It’s a great program, it takes a lot of funding to make it happen and we’ll take any support that we can receive.”
Donations can be mailed to Neosho Lodge No. 27, Box 342, LeRoy, Kansas 66857.
Anyone with questions can contact Meats at 620-203-0396 or dcmeatswildlife@yahoo.com.
