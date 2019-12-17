Jerry Karr never let titles get in his way.
Despite his professional achievements, including the right to be addressed as Dr. Karr or Sen. Karr, he remained true to being what he always had been: Jerry Karr.
Karr died Dec. 8, at Holiday Resort at the age of 83.
He had been a farmer-stockman, a Kansas state senator, a professor at several universities in the US, head of the agricultural economics and extension department at Njala University in Sierra Leone, an advocate for children and needy people, a member of numerous professional and service organization boards, a natural leader, a devoted family man and a man with deep faith in God.
Kansas State Senator and Minority Leader Anthony Hensley of Topeka, who worked with Karr for several years in the Legislature, described him as “a very accomplished person” who had gained and held the respect of both Democrats and Republicans in the Legislature and beyond.
“If you looked up in a dictionary, if the term ‘salt of the earth’ were in there, Jerry Karr’s picture would be right there,” Hensley said.
“He was a very accomplished person. ... When you read an obituary like his, it’s pretty impressive to think of all the things he was involved in at the state and local level.”
Hensley reminisced about Karr’s first election to the Kansas Senate in 1980. It was a remarkable upset, he said, considering that Ronald Reagan took the presidency in a landslide that year. Yet political newcomer Karr had defeated the incumbent Republican, Sen. John Crofoot from neighboring Chase County.
“It really goes without saying that if you talk about Jerry Karr, you also have to talk about Sharon Karr, because they were partners,” Hensley added. “They were partners on the farm, they were partners in politics. ...
“They were in politics for all the right reasons. They loved their community.”
Sharon Karr died on July 19, 2018.
Alternating parties
Though gubernatorial control of the state teeter-tottered between political parties during Karr’s terms as senator — Democrat John Carlin, Republican Mike Hayden, Democrat Joan Finney and Republican Bill Graves — friends and politicians alike said Karr stayed focused on what he believed would be good for his constituents and his fellow Kansans, rather than what would be good for political parties.
Karr was a frequent selection to Senate committees overseeing issues that aligned well with his unique skills set: agriculture, livestock, and small business, commercial and financial institutions, labor and industry, governmental organization and more. He also served as Senate Minority Leader from 1991 through 1996.
Saying that he was “pleased and flattered with the indication of support I have received,” Karr nonetheless turned down an invitation in early 1990 to run for the US House of Representatives seat from the former Kansas Fifth District. Karr said he believed he could best serve the people of his district by remaining in state government.
He made himself easily available to his constituents, whether through meetings, coffeeshop gatherings, community events or simply by handing out not only his Topeka office number, but his home phone number.
Advocate for education
He felt a natural connection to education and to educators, too.
He had proposed, and was able to get passed, a 1982 amendment to the regents system budget to set aside $1.5 million as an “enrichment fund” to supplement salaries primarily for science and engineering instructors who were being lured away from education by private industries’ higher salaries.
Hensley said one of Karr’s most memorable achievements was working to pass the 1992 school finance bill.
“We put more state investment in K-12 education that year so that we could reduce the school property tax,” he explained. “It was an attempt, again, to level the playing field for smaller school districts. ... He left a pretty long-lasting legacy for the school children of Kansas.”
One of Karr’s greatest strengths was in helping people reach compromises, Hensley said.
“People looked at him as a statesman, and I would apply that term to him as well,” he said. “Jerry was kind of cut out of the same cloth as Dwight Eisenhower, even though they were of opposite parties.”
Apolitical politics
Republican and former State Rep. Jim Lowther of Emporia reminisced about Karr’s election in 1980 and his service in the Senate.
“A lot of the Republicans we worked with were a little upset because he was successful,” Lowther said, with a hint of amusement.
Opportunities for the two to work together were scarce in Topeka; however, they often shared the dais at coffee gatherings and meetings with constituents.
Lowther, who served more than 20 years in the Kansas House, found Karr to be “a real smart guy” and pleasant to work with.
In those days, politicians at every level might vehemently disagree, but still could work together toward compromise whenever possible.
“In meeting with constituent groups and listening to Jerry address them, he never was stressing party line that I can recall,” Lowther said. “He was usually talking about the issues as they affected Kansas and people in this area specifically.
“But I think the time Jerry and I were there, consensus was sometimes reached, and compromise wasn’t a dirty word.”
Well prepared
to serve
Karr had come to the legislature with a remarkably solid background and broad experience in agriculture and economics.
He had grown up on a farm north of Emporia and attended the College of Emporia (he was a center on the football team) before transferring to Kansas State University and graduating in 1959 with a bachelor’s degree in agricultural economics.
He went on to manage livestock operations for Eckhert’s Orchard Farms in Belleville, Illinois, before he and his wife Sharon (Studer) Karr, whom he had married in Oct. 1959, enrolled in graduate school at Southern Illinois University. He received his master’s degree in agricultural economics in 1962.
In 1966, Karr earned his doctorate in economics, also from SIU. During the period between the advanced degrees, he was an assistant professor of economics at Central Missouri State College.
He served on the faculty of University of Illinois-Urbana from 1967 to 1972, and as part of a US Agency for International Development, served three years as department head of agricultural economics and extension at Njala University College in Sierra Leone, West Africa.
During that time, Sharon Karr conducted field research for her doctoral degree from SIU.
Homecoming
By the time he finished a four-year stint as department head of agriculture and manager of the school farms at Wilmington College in Wilmington, Ohio, the Karrs were ready to return to Lyon County.
Although both Karrs had earned their graduate degrees, his career had guided where the pair had lived. In 1976, Karr reportedly had said, “It’s Sharon’s turn.” Sharon Karr had accepted a position in the psychology department at Emporia State University.
They purchased a farm near his parents’ farm and started a farrow-to-finish hog operation, in addition to crop farming.
A Gazette article from June 24, 1977, described a modern “maternity ward” that had been completed that spring for the Karrs’ hogs. With room for 20 sows and their litters, the building melded Karr’s knowledge of livestock, economics and conservation to create an efficient, healthier environment for the animals.
An intricate system of fans, insulation, temperature controls and flameless gas heaters controlled ventilation, temperature and humidity in the building, which was designed and built by Hastco Co., assisted by the Karr family.
Farrowing crates featured stainless steel floors, slatted to allow waste to drop through into concrete pits below. But the waste was not wasted. Pumps carried the manure out to the farm fields, where it was carefully applied, deep enough in the ground to retain the nitrogen within it.
Anything
worth doing ...
Friends and observers noticed that the Karrs seemed to immerse themselves completely into all that they did.
Like the Karrs, Gene and Jan Huston had come to the area in 1976. The couples’ mutual interests — daughters in the fifth grade and membership in the Americus Methodist Church — laid a foundation for a long-lasting friendship.
Huston, now pastor of United Methodist Churches in Hartford and Neosho Rapids, was one of those involved in leading Karr’s funeral service today.
The Hustons had been struck by Karr’s deep-seated faith and his natural concern for others. It apparently was something young Karr’s Sunday school teacher Venita Weller had noticed and nurtured along.
“Venita instilled in him some great values,” Huston said. “He would gather his brothers and sisters up on Sunday morning and make them go to church with him.”
As the oldest of eight children, “Jerry was the boss.”
Karr grew into an adult who was generous with his time and his money, the Hustons said.
Helping others help themselves
“When Jerry was a kid, he got this passion somewhere, and nobody seems to know where, for helping others,” Gene Huston said.
“Jerry would spot people he just needed to help,” Jan Huston explained. “... He would go to (their homes), visit with those people and do what he could.”
When he was head of the agriculture department and manager of the school farms at the Quaker College in Wilmington, she said, he recognized that many students were struggling financially.
“So he hired them to work on ag projects, working with the herds or working out in the crops,” she said. The money they earned helped pay their tuition and living expenses.
Karr continued the practice after moving back to Lyon County, giving jobs to college students, families with children facing challenges and people with disabilities.
“He would bring them out to the farm and let them work, help them earn some money,” she said. Along the way, the Karrs provided some guidance to youngsters who needed it.
“Jerry was the happiest when he was doing things for others,” Gene Huston said.
Karr had a particular fondness for all children, whether they were his own children, Lyon County 4-Hers or youngsters in Sierra Leone.
“In the evenings (in Njala), he would gather the young kids up and he would tell them stories, just make up wild stories, get the kids hooked,” Gene Huston said. Then, Karr would say, “And tomorrow night we’ll finish the story.”
Karr seemed always ready to help adults, too, through one of his many organizational affiliations or in one-on-one situations.
Jan Huston recounted Karr’s joining in to help when it seemed a non-denominational Christian organization was hampering its own efforts to work on a project with churches of all denominations. The project was a worthy one, Huston said, but a rule more than 100 years old had become a barrier to success.
“We got to talking about this at church, and decided to write a petition,” she said. “Jerry knew all about writing petitions.”
The one he wrote in this instance was taken to the Methodist area conference and on to the national general conference of the United Methodist Church, where it was accepted and passed.
The petition then was sent on to the non-denominational group, to ask that the rule be changed.
“I got to thinking about how dedicated Jerry was to fashioning laws, getting consensus in Topeka,” she said. “And he said sometimes your family pays for it” when legislative meetings ran late into the night and caused him to miss important family events.
“Family was the most important to him,” Gene Huston added.
But being in a position to advocate for others, on a small scale or a large scale, was a part of Karr’s being, too.
Jan Huston speculated that Karr’s involvement in the tractorcades in 1979 had spurred his interest in government. Farm prices had plunged, and farmers by the thousands mounted their tractors to come together in a march on Washington D.C., to advocate for a new farm policy.
“The tractorcades were coming through Emporia, stopping at the fairgrounds,” she said. “He got involved in that whole farm movement and went to Washington D.C. That was probably what stimulated his whole idea of running for office.”
By April 21, 1980, Karr was in Topeka, filing by petition to run for the Kansas Senate’s 17th District seat.
Gene Huston praised Karr for his integrity and for his desire to serve the public through the Senate.
“It was never for gaining position, or stature, or wealth,” Huston said. “It was just what he needed to do because it was what he seemed to be called to do.”
