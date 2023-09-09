A busload of tourists converged on tiny Arvonia, Kansas, on Labor Day, ready to learn about the historic Welsh settlement and efforts to restore and preserve local heritage.
More than 30 people participated in the tour, a supplemental excursion offered through the North American Festival of Wales, held in Lincoln, Nebraska, the previous week.
Arvonia Historical Preservation Society board members and volunteers prepared the restored Township Hall for lunch with wooden tables and benches, decorated with daffodils and small Welsh flags. Displays of local maps and platts, correspondence, newspaper articles, school records and other documents and pictures were set up around the room.
The lunch consisted of Welsh pasties, salad, chips and traditional Welsh cakes, served hot.
While guests dined, AHPS director Susan Evans Atchison shared a brief history of the town and the organization’s preservation efforts. Located about four miles north of Lebo, on West 323rd Street in rural Osage County, Arvonia was once a community of more than 700. The town was settled by Welsh immigrants in 1869 when a railroad planned to build tracks along the Marais des Cygnes Valley. At one time, Arvonia was home to a hotel, several stores, a blacksmith, post office, two churches and a schoolhouse. The town even built a depot in anticipation of the promised railroad. Unfortunately, the depot was never put into operation.
“Twice railroad companies said they were building in Arvonia, and twice they decided to build on different routes,” Atchison said. “Many Arvonians moved to places like Osage City, which did end up with railroads, and the town never recovered.”
All that is left of the original town site is the old stone school, the Calvinistic Methodist Church and the township hall, all of which have been restored in the past decade.
Guests peppered Atchison with questions about the town’s current population — 15 in Arvonia, 90 in the township — and the local weather. They also asked about amenities, such as the nearest grocery store (Osage City) and where Arvonia’s children attend school (Lebo).
Following lunch, guests moved on to the schoolhouse where they were greeted by Lynsay Flory from the Osage County Historical Society. Flory wore a period-style dress and acted the role of “Miss Jones,” a young school teacher. She described what school would have been like for students in the late 19th century, noting that Arvonia had the distinction of being a two-room schoolhouse.
“The town would have employed two teachers and been able to have the upper grades separate from the lower grades,” she said.
The original plans for the schoolhouse were on display, featuring two stories, large windows and a bell tower. Flory said the second story ended up being taken down around the turn of the 20th century because it could not withstand the incessant wind. Instead, the full basement was turned into another school room.
Gwen Giffin Carter, from Spring Hill, Florida, sat at one of the wooden desks and perused a vintage textbook while listening to the presentation.
“This is one of the happiest feeling school houses I’ve seen,” she said. “Usually they’re kind of dark and dingy, but this one is so bright and cheerful.”
The Arvonia school was closed in 1949 when the state consolidated many rural schools.
After touring the school, guests gathered in the church for a traditional Welsh “hymn sing” or Gymanfa Ganu. Ann Lemmenes of Waupun, Wisconsin, directed the singing. Lemmenes studied music at The Welsh College of Music and Drama and spent her career as an organist and choir director.
The group sang three hymns, concluding with “Cwm Rhonda” (“Guide Me, O Thou Great Redeemer”). Linda Lane accompanied on the piano.
“How wonderful it is to have the church filled with song,” Atchison said afterward. “It’s a glimpse into history.”
A trip to the Arvonia cemetery wrapped up the tour. Guests examined the headstones, searching for Welsh writing and familiar names. Amy Ferrel of Sarasota, Florida, found the grave of an ancestor, adding yet another connection to Arvonia.
Paul Soltis of Lawrenceville, New Jersey, is a historical interpreter for the state parks department. He said attending events such as the festival and the tour to Kansas was a way for him to gain insight into different parts of history.
“I think I’m one of the only people here who doesn’t have Welsh ancestry,” he said with a chuckle. “For me, this is an opportunity to visit different parts of the country and get a bigger view of the work preservation organizations are doing on the ground.”
Soltis said his visit to Arvonia was especially enjoyable thanks to the friendly people, impressive preservation efforts and delicious treats.
“There’s nothing better than going on a tour and getting tea and Welsh cakes,” he said.
From Arvonia, the bus tour continued to Emporia, where guests enjoyed dinner and “a wonderful display of Welsh items” at the Lyon County Historical Center. Tuesday the group visited Howe House, then traveled to Lyndon, where they toured the Osage County Museum and had lunch at True Brew Coffee before returning to Lincoln.
Learn more about Arvonia and upcoming events at fb.com/arvoniaks.
