A plea bargain may be in the works for a Council Grove attorney accused of trying to run over a City Council member with a truck.
Steven Iverson, 35, made his first appearance before Morris County District Court Monday morning on six counts stemming from a late-night drive in July 2020.
“Mr. Iverson was just discharged successfully from a PTSD program that he had been in for a little over six weeks,” attorney Thomas Lemon said from Topeka during a Zoom hearing.
After some details are worked out, “we have a plea offer we intend to make,” Lemon said. He added he'd communicated with Special Prosecutor Ashley McGee by email in the last week about the Iverson case.
Judge Margaret White read the six criminal counts Iverson faces and their potential penalties.
He's charged with two counts of aggravated assault, interference with law enforcement, interference with the judicial process, intimidation of a witness or victim and reckless driving.
Iverson said little from his office, only acknowledging the charges against him. If convicted on all six counts at trial, he could face a maximum 9.5 years behind bars.
White agreed to hold a status hearing on Iverson's case Wednesday, October 26 at 1:30 p.m.
“I don't mind Zoom. I think it's more efficient,” White said of the format for the hearing.
White put the hearing on a YouTube livestream, her first time doing so., Lyon County Judges have moved away from livestreaming this year, as the coronavirus has lessened.
Prosecutors say Iverson drove a semi-truck aggressively on K-177 late on a Saturday night to intimidate a couple driving home from dinner. The couple happened to be Council Grove City Council member Keith Wessel and his wife.
Another person originally was charged in the case, with Iverson reportedly claiming he was a passenger in the truck.
But prosecutors say everything changed in March 2021 when Iverson offered the that suspect $5,000 to have the charges dismissed. A defense attorney reported that to the court, and all charges were dropped.
Morris County Prosecutor Laura Viar passed the case to Lyon County Special Prosecutor Ashley McGee to avoid any possible ethics problems. That resulted in Iverson being charged in June.
Iverson faces new charges in a separate matter, in addition to the ones listed at Monday's hearing.
A complaint filed by McGee two weeks ago claims Iverson drove while under the influence in mid-June, testing .13 in an alcohol test. He's accused of not driving in his lane.
Iverson is due to return to court Monday, October 3 on the new counts. Lemon indicated he'd like to combine them with the other six.
The news Monday of Iverson entering a post-traumatic stress disorder program may have roots in his background. Before becoming an attorney, he joined in more than 100 U.S. Army combat missions in Iraq.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.