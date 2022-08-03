Andrew John “AJ” Granado and Jovan Pecina waived their rights to a speedy trial, both statutorily and constitutionally, Wednesday morning at the Lyon County Courthouse.
A status conference has been set for both Granado and Pecina for Nov. 18.
Both defendants waived their right, agreeing to allow the state to prosecute them at a slower rate than the state and federal government typically allow. In the United States, the right to a speedy trial is upheld by the sixth amendment of the Constitution, along with a 150-day statute requirement in the state of Kansas. However, due to COVID regulations, court proceedings have been given a grace period to slow proceedings down until May 2023.
Now, both defendants will wait until they have completed their testimonies and the final convictions for all other parties associated with Jesus Avila’s murder.
Judge Wheeler confirmed that both Granado and Pecina understood what it meant to waive this right and then confirmed they were not being coerced in any way.
Granado and Pecina are two of the six men who have been charged with the murder of Jesus Avila, a 19-year-old Emporian who was found with two gunshot wounds to the back of the head in a burned car in 2017.
The arrests of all six individuals did not occur until approximately four years later.
As previously reported by The Gazette, each suspect is facing six counts, including one count of conspiracy murder in the first degree, murder in the first degree, conspiracy aggravated robbery, aggravated robbery, theft of property or services, arson and interference with a law enforcement officer by concealing, altering or destroying evidence.
Armando Nunez was previously sentenced to 47 months for attempted burglary of a motor vehicle with intent to steal a firearm, interference with law enforcement officer and criminal damages to property on July 15.
Alan Alanis will appear at 2 p.m. on Aug. 5 for an arraignment at the Lyon County Courthouse.
Jordy Cornejo-Campoverde’s sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 12.
The alleged gunman, Samuel Garcia, has a rescheduled preliminary hearing set for Monday, Oct. 31. Garcia is currently serving seven years for an unrelated offense.
Granado and Pecina will appear for a status conference over Zoom Nov. 18.
