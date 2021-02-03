Local officials responded to a proposal released by Gov. Laura Kelly on Monday to fund Medicaid expansion using revenue that could be garnered from the legalization of medical marijuana.
Senator Jeff Longbine of the 17th District said that he did not think the governor’s plan would change the minds of legislators who are already against Medicaid expansion nor would it simplify the legalization of medical marijuana.
“I’m not real sure that I understand what her strategy is behind that,” Longbine said. “She knows after the last election cycle that the chances for Medicaid expansion to pass are virtually zero. … Now any time someone wants to have a reasonable conversation about medical marijuana, it will turn into Medicaid talk, and that will kill it. The people who don’t support Medicaid expansion don’t view medical marijuana as important enough to vote for Medicaid expansion.”
Longbine has openly supported Medicaid expansion in the past as well as tightly regulated medical marijuana legalization, But, he thinks both issues have been harmed by the governor’s proposal.
“I wish there was a path for Medicaid expansion but I don’t see one, and I think bringing in medical marijuana makes you hurt its chances also because of it,” he said.
Representative Mark Schreiber of the 60th District is also supportive of Medicaid expansion and the legalization of medical marijuana. He said he is not opposed to the governor’s plan, but he said he doesn’t think there is enough understanding of how much revenue medical marijuana would bring in to suggest it could adequately support Medicaid expansion.
“I’m just not sure how we’re calculating revenue numbers on something that’s never been legalized here and what the market is now that all our surrounding states have some sort of legalized medical marijuana,” Schreiber said. “I just don’t know how it’s going to get paid for with that revenue stream.”
Schreiber agreed with Longbine that “Medicaid expansion has probably zero chance of passing” in the state legislature, particularly after the most recent election cycle created a hyper-conservative supermajority in both chambers.
“Expansion has a tough road regardless and it’s just been tougher after last year’s elections,” Schreiber said. “Overall, I think it has a poor chance to get across the finish line.”
If Kelly’s proposed plan is implemented, it would make Kansas the first state to use money from medical marijuana to fund Medicaid expansion. It is currently one of three states to have not legalized medical marijuana and one of 12 states to have not expanded Medicaid.
The Associated Press reported that Kelly was making the marijuana proposal to counter GOP arguments that Kansas can't afford Medicaid expansion. She and other expansion supporters have dismissed those concerns because the federal government has promised to cover most of the costs, but the issue remains a key obstacle.
Kelly also is linking two issues that she argues have widespread appeal to voters ahead of her run for a second term in 2022 in her GOP-leaning state. Kelly championed Medicaid expansion in her first race in 2018 and promised to sign legislation legalizing medical marijuana, though she has not pushed that issue aggressively so far.
"I'm hoping they will set aside the political party differences and recognize that both components of this bill, Medicaid expansion and medical legalization are extraordinarily popular among their constituents," Kelly said during her news conference.
Kansas does not allow groups to put initiatives directly on the ballot, so supporters of legalizing marijuana and expanding Medicaid must go through the Legislature. Elections last year not only preserved Republican supermajorities in both chambers but left them more conservative.
The Legislature has taken only relatively small steps toward legalizing medical marijuana even as most other states have done it.
Missouri and Oklahoma used ballot initiatives to approve it in 2018, and other states — including Colorado — allow adult recreational use. Thirty-six states allow medical marijuana use and 15 allow recreational use by adults, according to NCSL.
Kansas legislators in 2019 created an industrial hemp research and production program and approved a law to protect from prosecution people who use cannabidiol oils to treat children with debilitating medical conditions. Later that year, a legislative study committee recommended considering a measure like a 2016 Ohio law that allowed treatments for about 20 conditions if the marijuana cannot be smoked, but the idea didn't get traction last year.
Kelly's proposed $19.9 billion budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1 assumes that Kansas expands Medicaid for as many as 165,000 additional people at the start of 2022. Her spending plan projects that Kansas would spend $19 million and receive $541 million in federal funds to cover the costs of the first half-year of the expanded program.
She said legalizing medical marijuana could raise up to $50 million a year and her proposal "eliminates the argument" that Kansas can't afford Medicaid expansion.
Democratic legislative leaders immediately endorsed Kelly's plan, with Senate Minority Leader Dinah Sykes, from the Kansas City area, calling it "sensible." Backers of Medicaid expansion reiterated their support for it, without endorsing the medical marijuana proposal.
But Republican lawmakers remained skeptical that medical marijuana could raise much money or cover Medicaid expansion costs.
