At first, the price may sound hard to believe: more than $1 million to make a road a few feet wider.
“Everything's pretty expensive anymore,” Jim Brull with the Lyon County Highway Department said Wednesday.
But Brull received good news this week from Governor Laura Kelly's office. A federal grant will provide nearly $1 million to improve Road F, also known as Americus Road, between Americus and Bushong.
Brull revealed Lyon County will provide $105,000 as part of a match with the Kansas High Risk Rural Roads program. The federal funding will total as much as $949,000, he added.
A statement from Kelly's office Tuesday said the money will “install aggregate shoulders” along the sides of Road F. Translation?
“It'll be a two-foot extension on each side,” Brull explained. “We'd love to do pavement, but we can't afford that. Aggregate was the next best thing.”
One promoter of aggregate describes it as a mix of recycled asphalt, concrete and quarried rock. It's often used under asphalt on paved roads.
“We don't have much right of way there,” Brull added in explaining why the shoulders will be two feet wider.
“It can be a challenge” for drivers, Brull said. “That gives drivers the little extra cushion to recover from going off the edge of the road.”
Flatter side slopes also are planned on Road F between U.S. 56 and Road 245
The cost of the construction is high because the work is long. Americus and Bushong are 9.6 miles apart.
Under terms of the grant, Brull said, the work will not begin until at least late next year. Bids have to be let for contractors by September 2024.
The state received more than 40 applications for KHRR money. Lyon County is one of 10 counties to receive about $6 million in awards.
Brull indicated there's no “to-do” list in Lyon County for the KHRR funds, in terms of another project becoming the next top priority.
