No. 10 - Dec. 17, 2019
Five individuals were taken into custody on Dec. 16 in connection with a series of drive-by shootings that occurred at Emporia residences in early December.
One more arrest was made in late December.
After interviewing six individuals, the Emporia Police Department arrested two 17-year-old male juveniles along with 21-year-old Christopher Diaz, 21-year-old Elijah Rowley and 18-year-old Jesse Baker — all of Emporia — and booked them into the Lyon County Jail or juvenile intake, depending on their age.
The two juveniles were arrested on suspicion of burglary, two charges of shooting into an occupied dwelling and criminal use of a weapon. Diaz and Baker were charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia while Rowley is charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia.
On the evening of Dec. 16, detectives and narcotics officers with the Emporia Police Department continued a series of interviews, traffic stops and surveillance of target residences. These were done in an attempt to locate the individuals that had been identified as persons of interest in the drive-by shootings on the weekend beginning Dec. 6.
According to a written statement from Emporia Police Captain David DeVries, at around 5:30 p.m. Dec. 16, enough information was gathered to apply for a search warrant — which was granted — at 1209 Sundown Circle.
An AK-47 and 12-gauge shotgun were among the guns recovered in the past week. Due to the probable presence of firearms and the cases taken the week prior, the Emporia Special Response Team was activated to serve the warrant at the home.
Three more firearms were seized on the traffic stops in the 300 block of Carter, while about a pound and a half of marijuana was seized at the residence, along with items that are believed to be linked to a burglary where firearms were stolen.
“All six individuals on the car stops, including the persons of interest, were taken into custody and brought to the Emporia Police Department for interviews,” DeVries wrote. “These concluded at about 1 a.m. this morning.”
